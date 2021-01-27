Why Chelsea could regret sacking Frank Lampard without giving him enough time

Frank Lampard’s tenure as Chelsea manager has come to an end after a year and a half in charge.

Despite enduring a transfer ban last season, the Englishman led a young Chelsea side to fourth in the Premier League. Results have, however, been downright poor in the current campaign, which eventually led to his dismissal.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

A statement released by Chelsea on Monday said that “recent results and performances have not met the club’s expectations” and that there was no “clear path to sustained improvement.”

With the Blues currently occupying ninth place in the Premier League table, it is understandable why the hierarchy was worried. However, the decision to sack Frank Lampard can be termed premature at best.

After the moderate 'successes' of last season, Frank Lampard needed a bit more time to get the team to gel and play in the style he wanted, especially following five new arrivals in the summer.

This season, Frank Lampard became just the second English manager to finish top of a Champions League group after Harry Redknapp in 2010.



And now it looks like someone else will finish the job. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/lXLGl06gQl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 25, 2021

Chelsea could have a disruptive end to their season

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new Chelsea manager. The former Borussia Dortmund boss was out of job after leaving his last assignment with Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are five points below the top four places and 11 points behind league leaders Manchester United. By sacking Frank Lampard, the Blues have made a clear statement that they need instant results, which immediately places Thomas Tuchel under immense pressure.

Tuchel is a manager who has won numerous trophies and is more experienced than Lampard. The Chelsea job, though, is bigger than any managerial assignment he has ever assumed.

Usually, when a club brings in a new manager, it is expected to spark a buzz in the dressing room, which translates into results. That, however, is not always the case, and Chelsea’s season could be disrupted if Thomas Tuchel fails to hit the ground running.

The last Chelsea manager not to take charge of 30+ games and not win a trophy with the club was André Villas-Boas in 2011-12.



Time up for Frank Lampard? 👀 pic.twitter.com/H1BhovEE7x — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 25, 2021

Could divided loyalties doom Chelsea's season?

Chelsea’s dressing room, as it stands, is a divided one. There were reports of player clashes during Frank Lampard’s tenure, which presents a huge challenge for Thomas Tuchel.

While some players were unhappy with Lampard due to a lack of playing time, there are others who were loyal to the 42-year-old. Lampard gave debuts to many Chelsea youth players and reposed confidence in them.

Players like Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Tammy Abraham, Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic have Frank Lampard to thank for their careers in the Chelsea first team and remain loyal to the Englishman.

It remains to be seen how long Thomas Tuchel could take to reconcile the Chelsea dressing room. It will be in the German’s best interest to sort things out quickly and get the players playing their hearts out.

However, at a club where player revolt is so common and is usually the catalyst to a manager’s sack, Thomas Tuchel could have his work cut out.