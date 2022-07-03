3 reasons why Chelsea should prioritize signing Neymar over Ronaldo this summer

Chelsea-linked Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his current club Manchester United to allow him to leave this summer, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Recall that the 37-year-old Portuguese returned to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus and ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United's top scorer. Ronaldo scored a total of 24 goals across competitions.

However, his brilliant form in front of goal still couldn't save the Red Devils' blushes. They had a very difficult season which saw them miss out on a top four spot in the Premier League, as they finished sixth.

GoatSZN @UTDxGoat 14 years apart and Cristiano Ronaldo matched his prime Man United stats… 14 years apart and Cristiano Ronaldo matched his prime Man United stats… 🐐🔥 https://t.co/GurqYl2C1j

Going by reports, Ronaldo could possibly be heading out of Manchester United this summer, should a favorable bid come in for the forward.

One of the clubs who is currently being seen as a likely option for the Portuguese star is Chelsea. It was reported by The Athletic that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes recently had a meeting with Blues owner Todd Boehly.

The West London club are currently in the transfer market to strengthen their team ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The attacking department also seems to be at the top of the Blues' transfer list.

Another top forward who has been linked with the London club recently is PSG star Neymar. The French giants are also willing to listen to offers for their star player, as seen in Goal.

This could mean that Chelsea will face a tough decision to make a move for either Ronaldo or Neymar this summer. Going by the economic implications, it will be impossible for the Blues to sign both stars.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Looks like both Neymar Jr & Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving their current clubs this summer, which one would you pick to come to Chelsea if you had to decide, or would you rather not have them at all. Let me know. Looks like both Neymar Jr & Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving their current clubs this summer, which one would you pick to come to Chelsea if you had to decide, or would you rather not have them at all. Let me know. https://t.co/GnLTobsaW0

However, a move for Brazilian star Neymar could be a better bargain for Chelsea this summer. As such, this article will take a look at why the Blues should prioritize the Brazilian winger over Ronaldo.

#3 Relationship with Thomas Tuchel

Neymar worked with Chelsea manager Tuchel at PSG

One major reason why a move for Neymar would be much more ideal for Chelsea than Ronaldo is because of the Brazilian's relationship with Tuchel.

Recall that both Neymar and Tuchel worked together at Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, between 2018 and 2020.

It is also widely believed that the Brazilian played some of his best football at Paris Saint-Germain under Tuchel's leadership, when the latter was in charge.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Seems like PSG want to sell Neymar Jr this summer. This is Neymars stats under Thomas Tuchel, would you guys want him at Chelsea? Seems like PSG want to sell Neymar Jr this summer. This is Neymars stats under Thomas Tuchel, would you guys want him at Chelsea? https://t.co/Uv2f8nv0zI

The 30-year-old Brazilian forward scored an impressive total of 51 goals and provided 32 assists in 67 games under Tuchel at PSG. He managed just 13 goals and eight assists under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

A healthy relationship between the pair could be an advantage for Chelsea, unlike Ronaldo, who would be a stranger to Tuchel's tactics and tactical approach.

#2 Squad imbalance

Ronaldo scored 18 goals in the league last season

Considering Chelsea's needs at present, it will be much better for the Blues to go for Neymar than Ronaldo. Tuchel's team are in need of a direct winger, of which the Brazilian fits the profile better.

Neymar's arrival will definitely not cause a squad unrest, as he has what the London club need and that is direct wing-play.

The 30-year-old star is arguably one of Europe's finest wide players and would not just add creativity to Chelsea's attack but also goals.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, could unsettle the likes of Kai Havertz, as the Portuguese is more of a centre-forward who isn't in demand at Chelsea.

Tuchel's team are more in need of direct wide players who can offer creativity to the team than a striker. This is because the Blues already have Havertz, who has been used as a false-nine most recently.

📌 @_GS_3 my favourite goal this season. my favourite goal this season. https://t.co/TlQpxRE0b3

Adding Ronaldo to the team could limit the game time of Havertz in his preferred false-nine position and could hamper his growth at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Resale value

Neymar is currently 30 years of age

Another reason why signing Neymar would be a much better option for the Blues is because of both players' resale value.

At age 30, Brazilian forward Neymar would definitely command a better transfer fee should the Blues decide to still sell him in the future, unlike Ronaldo.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc If we have to break our wage structure for a player it has to be Neymar not a 37 year old Ronaldo. If we have to break our wage structure for a player it has to be Neymar not a 37 year old Ronaldo. https://t.co/qX27Y0vV1c

Take nothing away from the Portuguese veteran, but considering his current age of 37, he won't be able to offer Chelsea much in the transfer market.

Football is all about business and the Blues will definitely have to consider that factor when making any possible transfer decision on both players this summer.

