Why Edouard Mendy deserved to win Yashin Trophy over Gianluigi Donnarumma

The 2021 Ballon d’Or awards are over and fans are unhappy with the winners in several categories. Lionel Messi was the biggest winner of the night after scooping a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or award. Pedri’s Kopa Trophy was also a big moment for the Barcelona teenager.

However, one award that has widely divided opinions is the Lev Yashin Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding goalkeeper. The award went to PSG and Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy taking home silver in the category.

CANAL+ SPORT Afrique @cplussportafr



🎙️ "Il faut arrêter d'être hypocrite, sur 12 mois Édouard Mendy 🇸🇳 est le meilleur gardien ✋ il y a même pas de débat" 👏 #BallonDor 2021 - Donnarumma 🇮🇹 devant Mendy 🇸🇳 au palmarès du meilleur gardien : le coup de gueule d'Habib Beye 💥🎙️ "Il faut arrêter d'être hypocrite, sur 12 mois Édouard Mendy 🇸🇳 est le meilleur gardien ✋ il y a même pas de débat" 👏

Mendy better in calendar year

Predictably, there have been arguments for and against both goalkeepers, who have enjoyed amazing campaigns with their clubs and national teams.

It is understandable that some fans feel peeved after Mendy missed out on the Yashin award. The Blues goalkeeper enjoyed a successful year on both personal and team fronts.

Donnarumma was given the best player award at Euro 2020. Italy won the competition thanks to Donnarumma's goalkeeping heroics in two penalty shootouts. He also kept 14 clean sheets for AC Milan in Serie A and helped them clinch a Champions League spot.

While these are stunning achievements, they do not supersede that of Mendy. The Senegal international was a key member of the Chelsea team that conquered Europe.

William Hill @WilliamHill 130 goalkeepers have played at least two league games in a top-five European division this season...



▪️ 13 games

▪️ 86.5% save percentage

▪️ 37 shots on target faced

▪️ 32 saves made



Édouard Mendy has the highest save percentage. 🙌

When he joined the Blues last August, they were struggling in the league. Mendy helped them rally back to secure a top-four finish and win the Champions League trophy.

Mendy conceded just four goals in Europe as Chelsea won the Champions League in May this year. He has also kept 23 clean sheets in 43 Premier League matches since making his debut last year. These are stunning stats that should have been enough to earn him the Yashin trophy.

The Blues goalkeeper was also named as the best goalkeeper in the UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards. Mendy told Chelseafc.com after missing out on the award:

“For football, 2021 is the best year of my life because it was an amazing season, we won the biggest title in Europe in my first year in a big club. It's my best year at the moment but I hope the next years will be better or the same.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Yashin trophy is decided by 180 journalists casting their votes in a ballot in Paris, France. It is not unimaginable to believe there might have been a bias towards their PSG goalkeeper which might have helped Donnarumma take the lead in the voting.

Edited by Diptanil Roy