Why Gareth Bale on loan is the best possible investment for Manchester United this summer

Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid on loan in the summer

Welsh superstar and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is reportedly set to be made available for loan by his club this summer. £5 million is the likely amount that teams may have to pay on Bale if they want to sign the player this summer. Although it's a loan deal, the fact that such a talented player could be available for an extremely small amount could attract the attention of many teams.

Manchester United is one club who have been linked with him for a very long time. There has almost been no transfer window in the last few years which has been devoid of a Gareth Bale to Manchester United rumour and the move could finally happen this summer. Although there has not been any concrete source of the same, is Gareth Bale's availability for as little as £5 million the best possible investment Manchester United can make in the summer? Let us find out.

It is a well-known fact that Manchester United has suffered in the past few seasons because of the absence of a genuine right-winger in the squad. Unfortunately, the quality of the attackers at the Red Devils has been well below the level required at a top club. Although a lot of players were purchased post the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the majority of them have failed to prosper at Old Trafford. A move for Gareth Bale's could be a temporary solution to the problem.

While his form has not been extraordinary this season, the Welshman is undoubtedly a world-class talent who might just take a few matches to get back to his best. He is one of the best right-wingers in the world right now and can also double up as a striker. These two positions are of utmost importance to the Red Devils in the future and hence Bale will be the perfect option for the club to pursue.

The former Tottenham player's price and fitness have been the main concerns for Manchester United to not materialize a move for him in the past. With a reported loan move at just £5 million, the high fee wont be an issue and the club can also worry less about Bale's fitness as it is not a long term investment.

A main stumbling block for the Red Devils in making a big-money move this summer could be the failure of the players who were signed by the club in the past. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and to an extent Paul Pogba have not lived up to expectations and will make them think twice before making yet another big name transfer.

A leader on the field and a marketable brand apart from Pogba has been absent on the pitch for Manchester United in the past few seasons. Bale would bring a lot more than just his footballing skills to the Premier League. With United's long-term target at right-wing Jadon Sancho still in his first competitive season, pursuing Gareth Bale in the summer would be ideal for the club.