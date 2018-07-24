Why Jorginho is the player Chelsea need

Chelsea unveil new signing Jorginho.

After the major setback of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the second time in three years, Chelsea, the current FA cup holders, are hoping for change of fortune this season. The reason for the fans' optimism is new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who has finally arrived at the Stamford Bridge after leaving Italian club Napoli. And he hasn't come alone as Jorginho has also joined him in his new expedition.

Here, we analyse how the Azzurri midfielder could be the answer to Chelsea's midfield problems and, hence, why he is a good signing for the London club.

Chelsea's midfield issue last season:

Kante tackles the ball off Antonio.

During the 2017-18 season, it was clear that Chelsea lacked quality in their midfield. The trio of Kante, Fabregas and Bakayoko didn't click. Often, Kante was overloaded with work as Fabregas rarely ran for the ball and Bakayoko failed to adapt to the system. But the scenario will be changing this season with the advent of Chelsea's new signing Jorginho, who plays as defensive midfielder, but can play more central as well.

How Jorginho can solve Chelsea's midfield problem:

Jorginho in action last season.

Jorginho brings tons of useful experience with him. He is well aware of new manager Sarri's playing style, thanks to the duo's time together in Naples. Sarri believes in attacking football and, back at Napoli, Jorginho was the backbone of his system.

With his one-touch passing and precise through balls, Jorginho used to dictate the game in Italy. His main role for the Neopolitans, last season, was to start the attack and break the opponent's play. His accurate ball distribution and astute tactical analysis of the game helped Napoli finish 2nd with 91 points in Serie A, just four points from champions Juventus.

Because of his quality, the 26-year old is compared with legends like Pirlo and Xavi. His importance is underlined by the fact that he topped the list of most passes and touches in Serie A last season. Now, with his arrival at Stamford Bridge, his strong passing ability and his perfectly weighted through balls are expected to help Chelsea in building the game from deep, something they failed to do under former coach Antonio Conte.

Since Jorginho is the only one, who is abreast with Sarri’s tactics, he is expected to play an important role for the team. The addition of the Italian will ensure Chelsea’s midfield flaws are repaired. This will also decrease the workload on Kante as he would no longer be the only midfielder pressing for the ball.

How Chelsea's midfield could line up in the upcoming season:

Sarri shouts instructions to his team.

Sarri is expected to play with his favorite 4-3-3 formation, which he had successfully used during his stint at Napoli. This new formation may lead to change in roles of the players.

Since Kante has pace and he can move forward, this will lead to change in his position. We can expect to see Kante playing as a box-to-box midfielder and Jorginho playing as the deep-lying playmaker, feeding the forwards with his through balls.

There is no doubt about the fact that Fabregas is a world-class player, but with his accelerating age, his game is also dwindling in quality. Because of this, the Spaniard's long balls could be a rare sight this season. It will be interesting to see how Sarri will use him, Drinkwater and Bakayoko in his system.

All in all, Sarri has room for only one midfielder to play alongside Kante and Jorginho, and we will soon find out whom he prefers for this role. In the meantime, wild guesses are all we have.

Finally, it is safe to say that Jorginho is the missing piece in the midfield jigsaw for Chelsea and thus a very important signing for them.