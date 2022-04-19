Why Liverpool cannot afford to underrate Manchester United despite being huge favourites

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table but the truth is that no team is currently better than the Reds in the English topflight.

They have simply been too good for the competition, having made light work of every opponent. The statistics don’t lie: Liverpool have lost just one game since the start of 2022 and they continue to get better.

The quality of the opponents they have faced in recent months makes their invincibility more impressive. Manchester City were their latest victims in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

In all this, no set of fans is more jealous than Manchester United’s. For many years, the Old Trafford outfit overtook their rivals and were the dominant side. However, things have changed and as the two teams prepare to face off on Tuesday, Liverpool are the odds-on favourites.

Liverpool are huge favourites

While the Reds have lost just one game in 2022, Manchester United have lost three times in their last six matches in all competitions.

The gulf in quality is staggering and that is highlighted by the positions of both teams in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is just a point behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are three points off the Champions League places and are competing against Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham United for that slot.

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 5-0 earlier this season and they are still huge favourites ahead of the reverse fixture at Anfield on Tuesday.

Complacency not Liverpool’s friend

On current form, Liverpool are far better than their rivals but this is football, and an upset is almost always never too far away.

That said, the Reds’ biggest challenge will be complacency. They may be favourites but they can’t afford to underrate a Manchester United side that is also desperate to qualify for the Champions League. Klopp told Sky Sports ahead of the big game:

"We have to be angry in a good way, greedy all these kinds of things, like you are if you have won nothing and would be with nil points and it's the most important three points in your life."

"That's the attitude we need for this game. If we let United do (what they want) they will cause us massive problems. It's a big game, it's a massive game - the two biggest clubs in the word, I would say."

Despite the Reds' rich vein of form, they are still trailing Manchester City and that means they can’t afford to drop points right now.

That said, Manchester United will not be as atrocious as they were during the first meeting between the two sides this season. The Reds will need to be at their best to complete the double over their rivals.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar