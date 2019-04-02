Why Liverpool are in pole position for Premier League success

Alex Thurston FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 143 // 02 Apr 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Firmino celebrates his goal against Spurs

With six games to go in the Premier League, Liverpool currently sit on top of the table with 79 points, two ahead of rivals Manchester City. The Etihad outfit does have a game in hand though. Arguably, this is the Reds' best chance in recent years to take the crown of being the champions of England, even though the Merseyside club are still heavily prominent in Europe too.

Klopp's men have the small task of sustaining a superior league form over Manchester City until the end of the season, but when you compare the two sides' league run-in as the campaign comes to a close, it definitely seems likely that the Reds could surprise a few doubters.

Here, I take a look at Liverpool's chances in the Premier League title challenge and explain exactly why they couldn't be in a better position to bring the trophy back to Anfield.

When you take a look at the upcoming fixtures for both Liverpool and Manchester City, it has to be said that both sides have a pretty nice run-in. However, Liverpool shouldn't really be losing too many points towards the end of the season, considering that their only away fixtures are against teams in the bottom half of the league.

Furthermore, the Reds are unbeaten at Anfield in 37 games. Before the season ends, Klopp's men have to face Chelsea, Huddersfield and Wolves in their own backyard, arguably all of which should result in three points each towards Liverpool's title challenge.

Out of all of Liverpool's remaining fixtures, it is only Chelsea which they face who are one of the 'Big 6', in comparison to Pep's Manchester City, who still have to face both Spurs and Manchester United. In addition to this, Klopp's side face already relegated Huddersfield at Anfield, which should almost definitely be a guaranteed victory.

Although the Cityzens have a game-in-hand over Liverpool, which they play on Wednesday evening at home to Premier League strugglers Cardiff City, it could definitely be argued that the Reds have the more attractive run-in to the end of the season.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Alongside their fixture list, Liverpool still have arguably the most dangerous attacking force in the league, with two of their front men both sitting on 17 league goals for the campaign.

Advertisement

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have been critical in the Reds' title charge so far this season, and they'll certainly need to be on top form throughout the remaining six games of the season.

As far as European football goes, Liverpool are still well in the mix for the Champions League along with Premier League rivals Manchester City, after a number of big clubs have been knocked out in the run-up to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp

Although being involved in European competitions at this point in the season is usually seen to have a negative effect on league form, City are also still in the competition, meaning both clubs have dual-focus on both the Premier League and Europe.

Will Liverpool finally bring a Premier League trophy back to Anfield, or will it be another title for Pep Guardiola to add to his list? As of the now, the former looks rather plausible.

Advertisement