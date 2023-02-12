Why Manchester United cannot afford to drop points again to Leeds United

At the moment, every result seems to be going in favour of Manchester United. Although the Red Devils have won just one of their last four Premier League games, they're third in the standings.

In that same period, league leaders Arsenal have failed to win their last three matches, while second-placed Manchester City lost to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Even better for Ten Hag’s side: top-four rivals Tottenham and Newcastle United dropped points this weekend, allowing the Red Devils an opportunity to pull further clear.

However, Manchester United have their own problems to take care of as they make the short trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday (February 12). It will be the second time in the space of four days the two teams will face each other.

When the Peacocks visited Old Trafford on Wednesday, they nearly staged an upset. They gave the Red Devils a run for their money in an enthralling game that ended 2-2, so the reverse fixture is expected to be no different.

Another tough test awaits Red Devils at Elland Road

Manchester United have been very good since the turn of the year, but injuries are starting to take a toll on their momentum. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Antony, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are ruled out for the Leeds game.

Ten Hag's side are still in four competitions, and the games are coming in thick and fast. They will play nine games in 28 days in February, and it doesn’t get easier.

Playing every three days comes with its downsides, and the Red Devils were obviously a little fatigued when they took on Leeds on Wednesday. Their lethargy accounted for their poor start to both halves, and Leeds took full advantage.

While Manchester United will feel that they can get more from the reverse fixture at Elland Road, it will certainly be another tough test. The Peacocks are experiencing a new manager bounce, and the players are desperate to impress.

Having already run Manchester United close a few days ago, they will feel they can do it again, especially in front of their home fans. No matter how things pan out, the Red Devils will need to be at their best to get a result over the hosts.

Chance for Manchester United to go second

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester United had the chance to move level on points with Manchester City but bottled it when they drew with Leeds in midweek. They have another opportunity to do so now, and they will want to take it this time.

The Red Devils are now just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side. Should they win at Elland Road, they will move up to second in the league, albeit temporarily, before the Cityzens take on Aston Villa later on Sunday (February 12).

It’s a chance for redemption, and Manchester United must make it count. Ten Hag has already said that his team must learn from their mistakes against Leeds last time out, telling Manutd.com.

"We knew before how we were going to play, in a matter of attitude, a matter of style,” the Dutch manager said.

He continued:

“You have to be ready. You have to read that game; anticipate it right; you have to win the battles. And that is for everyone to take the responsibility, and win the individual battles; then you win this game. We are not playing against the fans (at Elland Road). You are playing the XI on the pitch. We have to be ready – not like last time. We have to learn the lesson."

United have often failed to take advantage when their rivals slip up but this time they must. They cannot afford to drop points to Leeds again, especially in a game that could catapult them to second place.

