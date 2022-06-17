Why Manchester United should consider buying Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window. With Erik ten Hag now in the managerial position, fans are expecting an improved performance as compared to last season. To make this possible, Manchester United need to invest in multiple positions. Out of which, bringing in a striker seams to be the priority.

After missing out on Darwin Nunez, who chose to head to Liverpool over their Mancunian rivals, the Red Devils are looking for alternative forward options. Ajax winger Antony is the latest name to be linked with Manchester united as per the Sun.

Surprisingly, though, Argentine striker Paulo Dybala's name hasn't been linked much with United despite previous interest, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. Dybala is set to leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of June. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan is close to signing the 28-year-old attacker.

But the transfer story doesn't end until the contract is signed and the player is unveiled. Keeping that in mind, here we will discuss why Manchester United should attempt to sign Paulo Dybala.

Chemistry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of the 2018-19 season. He immediately formed a good rapport with Dybala. While the Portuguese scored a staggering 101 goals for the Bianconeri, Dybala also chipped in with 32 goals in that period. They not only bonded on the field but also off the field.

Ronaldo topped the goal scoring chart for the Red Devils with 24 goals last season. But the fact that Bruno Fernandes was the second highest scorer with only 10 goals must have frustrated the record goal scorer. The lack of support from other forwards was clearly evident.

If United can bring in Dybala and rekindle his bromance with Ronaldo, their goal scoring problems could become a thing of the past.

Wand of a left foot and versatility

The fact that there are no left-footed attacking players in the current United squad is no less than shocking. The likes of Juan Mata will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June and Mason Greenwood is indefinitely suspended. This shows the imbalance in the Manchester United squad.

Signing Dybala would solve the issue to a great extent. At present, there are very few footballers who possess a better left foot than the Argentine. He can also take beautiful set pieces, which is a problem area for the Red Devils.

Another great quality of the Argentine international is his versatility. He can either play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder. He can also be deployed as a wide attacker who can cut in and have a crack at the goal. Manchester United can utilize his versatility to build a solid attacking outfit.

Manchester United can get Dybala for free

In the recent past, the United transfer team has attracted criticism for overspending on certain transfers. Hence, they will be extra careful not to repeat the same mistakes. This is where Dybala fits the bill perfectly.

The current Juventus player will be a free agent post June when his contract expires. That means United can buy him without spending any money on a transfer fee. The 28-year-old is currently valued at £31.5 million as per Transfermarket.

Getting a player of that calibre who can solve numerous issues should push Manchester United to make a late attempt to bring Dybala to the Theatre of Dreams.

