Why Manchester United should be worried despite getting Atletico Madrid in Champions League redraw

UEFA has faced more questions in the last 24 hours than it has in the whole of 2021 following Monday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 redraw. While teams like Real Madrid and Liverpool will feel hard done by after getting tougher opponents in the redraw, Manchester United fans are now more relaxed.

The Red Devils were paired against PSG in the initial draw, but the redraw saw them pitted against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side may not be as strong as PSG, but this will still not be an easy game.

Manchester United have moved on from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, with Ralf Rangnick taking charge. However, the German manager is yet to have a significant impact on how the team plays.

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United don’t look solid enough

There were flashes of a pressing team in Ralf Rangnick’s first game in charge against Crystal Palace. However, Manchester United returned to default when they played against Young Boys and Norwich City.

This makes it premature to celebrate being paired against Atletico Madrid. As it stands, the Red Devils are no better than Diego Simeone’s side.

Despite the array of stars that Manchester United boast, they do not play like a team and do not look solid at the back. Organization on the pitch has improved a bit, but they are still conceding too many chances.

Rangnick’s men may have gotten away with their sloppiness against Young Boys and Norwich City. However, Atletico Madrid are a much better side and will readily punish the Red Devils if they repeat such mistakes.

Atletico Madrid won’t be pushovers

Manchester United are better off playing against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 than PSG. However, the Spanish giants won't be pushovers.

Like the Red Devils, Los Rojiblancos have been very inconsistent this season and are struggling to replicate the form that made them league champions last term.

However, Atletico Madrid still boast enough quality to trouble Manchester United. Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Koke and Antoine Griezmann are all players who could change the outcome of any game.

Despite their stuttering form, Atletico Madrid have already beaten AC Milan and Barcelona this season. It’s a favorable draw for Manchester United, but the Red Devils should be worried going into the last-16 game as it won’t be a walkover.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh