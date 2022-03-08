Why RB Salzburg have everything it takes to shock Bayern Munich in the Champions League

There was very little difference between RB Salzburg and Bayern Munich when the teams faced off in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 a fortnight ago.

The German giants were expected to dominate the game but were met with a pleasant surprise when Salzburg matched them on all levels.

Matthias Jaissle's young team showed no fear and demonstrated the kind of character needed to thrive at the top level in European football. In the end, a 1-1 result didn't do justice to the kind of performance the Austrian side put up.

But as both teams prepare to lock horns in the second leg on Tuesday, the stakes are much higher. The abolition of the away goals rule also means the tie could go either way.

Bayern not unbeatable

Bayern may be favorites but the Bavarians have been far from their best in recent weeks. They were lucky to get a draw from the first leg against Salzburg and they haven't improved much since.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have been limping in the Bundesliga and have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions.

By contrast, RB Salzburg are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run. So, while Bayern are slight favorites, the Austrian champions are the team on form.

Salzburg have already chalked up victories against Lille, Sevilla and Wolfsburg en route to this stage. They have everything it takes to upset Bayern too, who are certainly beatable in their current form.

RB Salzburg can take inspiration from first leg

Bayern's performance in the first leg was widely written off as below-par but what hasn't been highlighted enough is how good Salzburg were on the day.

Jaissle's side managed to neutralize Bayern’s attack and also created several chances at the other end. But for their own wastefulness in front of goal, the scoreline would've been different.

It wasn't until the 90th minute that the German side finally found a breakthrough to snatch the equalizer, and Salzburg could take inspiration from how they played in the first leg.

Should they repeat a similar high-level performance at the Allianz Arena, Bayern will be in trouble. Per their gallant performances, the Austrian champions have shown that they have everything it takes to pull an upset in Germany.

