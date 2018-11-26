Why Sarri does not need a Plan B for Chelsea

Aayush Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 139 // 26 Nov 2018, 03:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Despite the loss, Chelsea is still a strong team

In the modern world of Social media, there is no room for negative results or performances left for big teams. One bad performance is enough for players and coaches to turn useless overnight.

In the wake of Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, no one has survived the wrath of Twitter. Be it the 11 starters or the coach Maurizio Sarri, a wave of criticism has followed the Chelsea team. Seeing the reactions, one is likely to believe that Chelsea is in the middle of a terrible season and not a team that lost its first game of the season.

A lot of what can be only called a hilarious overreaction has focused on the tactics of Maurizio Sarri. There is no doubting that at Wembley, Sarri was tactically outclassed by his counterpart Mauricio Pochettino.

From start to finish, Tottenham completely dominated Chelsea. It was clearly a tactical failure for Chelsea as it was the collective failure for the team. However, one must not forget that it is only four months since Sarri took charge of Chelsea and such a result was bound to happen.

Kante's Position

Kante should continue playing in his new position

A lot of fans and 'experts' have since suggested Kante playing out of position as a reason for the incompetent defending. There is a growing belief that Sarri should reinstate Kante to his old position in front of the back four.

For starters, Kante has never been a traditional defensive midfielder and such a move is only going to take away his best strengths. The Frenchman is the best ball winner in the world and his ability to tirelessly run allows him to do that. The advanced midfield position makes perfect sense as Sarri wants Chelsea to regain possession high up the pitch.

Also, there is no doubting Kante's greatness but him playing as a defensive midfielder is not a cheat code to make sure a team does not concede goals. It is worth remembering Chelsea conceded three goals to Bournemouth, three goals to Newcastle, four goals to Watford and lost by the same scoreline to Tottenham at home last season despite Kante playing in front of the defence.

The important thing for any team is to learn to defend as a team and that is what Chelsea failed at yesterday as Sarri admitted in the post-match press conference. The pressing from everybody was not up to the mark and until that happens no change in personnel can improve the team defensively.

Jorginho is one of the best passers of the league

Further, if the aim is to move Jorginho out of position or drop him, the club might as well sack the manager. The Italian midfielder is the heart of Sarri's system and without a doubt, he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

There is no doubting he has had a couple of poor performances but the man-marking job on him is key to it. Any player in the world will suffer from that. For Sarri's system to work, Jorginho dictating the tempo is clearly key as Chelsea's better performance this season will show.

If there is one thing Sarri needs to figure out, it is a way to ensure teams cannot man mark Jorginho or find an alternative plan to build up play. Sarri found a way around it at Napoli with time and there is no reason he will not at Chelsea.

1 / 2 NEXT