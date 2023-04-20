Why Ten Hag must go all out against Sevilla after Manchester United first-leg implosion?

Any team is only as good as the result it churns out, but Manchester United probably deserved to emerge victorious in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla last week.

The Red Devils were completely dominant, taking an early 2-0 lead. However, they were forced into some changes in the second half due to injuries to key players. Erik Ten Hag also made the mistake of thinking the game was already won when he substituted Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Jadon Sancho with over 20 minutes left.

It’s fair to say the Dutchman’s choices backfired, as Sevilla grew into the game and eventually snatched a draw following two late goals. As the two teams prepare to face each other again on Thursday (April 20) at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Manchester United will start as the slight favourites, but this is going to be another difficult test.

Manchester United have no room for complacency

Sevilla have struggled this season in La Liga, as they sit in 13th place. They’ve also won just two of their last six games across competitions.

It has so far been a mixed campaign for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, but they’ve been good in the Europa League, where they’ve dispatched PSV and Fenerbahce in the previous rounds.

That's why Manchester United cannot afford to be complacent. The Red Devils were very wasteful in front of goal in the first leg and failed to kill off the game when they had the chances. Sevilla eventually made them pay for their profligacy, but the Red Devils must not repeat the same mistakes and allow the second leg to pan out the same way.

Ten Hag must put forward his best foot forward in terms of team selection and tactics and ensure that his side doesn’t take its foot off the gas till the final whistle.

Ten Hag bullish about team's chances

Bruno Fernandes’ absence due to suspension means he will be missed, but Manchester United have enough quality to fill in for the Portuguese midfielder.

Marcel Sabitzer and Marcus Rashford have made timely returns from injury. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen started the league game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend after a while on the sidelines.

The availability of these players means Ten Hag can select a full-strength team against Sevilla and must go all out for victory despite playing away from home.

“Yeah, definitely. We also said after that we had to look in the mirror, but also it was bad luck as well. In the end with ten (men), we conceded the goal,” Ten Hag said ahead of the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

He continued:

“It was, I think, a really unlucky goal. It was a deflected goal, but it is what it is. You can do nothing for it, the only thing you can change is the future. That’s tomorrow, so we have to be ready for that game. The pitch is great, and we have to be ready for that game. We want to go to the semi-final, and then, you have to give everything, because 99 per cent is not enough.”

A semi-final place in the Europa League is up for grabs, and Manchester United must do everything to win at Sevilla. A lot will depend on how they approach the game, but as long as Ten Hag's side don’t underestimate their opponents, they should be good.

