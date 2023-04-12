"Will be itching to nip at their heels" – Chris Sutton names the one Chelsea player who can halt Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric

Former Chelsea striker has identified N'Golo Kante as the one Blues star who can halt Luka Modric in his team's upcoming UEFA Champions League last-eight clash at Real Madrid.

The Blues, who bested Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16 stage, are set to travel to Santiago Bernabeu for their quarter-final first leg on Wednesday (April 12). However, they are going into the contest as underdogs in light of their domestic struggles this season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sutton claimed that Kante's return could prove to be a huge factor in Chelsea's trip to Real Madrid. He said:

"Liverpool's midfield were dominated by Real Madrid's in the last round [and] Chelsea cannot allow that to happen to them. Kante has trained ahead of this first leg and that could be huge. Two years ago, when they beat Real in the semi-finals, he was Man of the Match in both legs, and again in the final against Manchester City."

Backing the Frenchman to shine in Madrid, Sutton continued:

"Real Madrid are really blessed with fine midfield options — Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. Kante will be itching to nip at their heels. It may be a gamble to start him after his recent injury issues but he is the supreme ball-winner for Chelsea to thwart Modric and co."

Kante, 32, has been a major miss for the Blues this campaign. He has featured in just four games this season, with none coming in the UEFA Champions League due to his long-term hamstring injury.

Chelsea handed warning ahead of UEFA Champions League clash at Real Madrid

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal great Paul Merson hit out at Chelsea after their recent 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He warned the west London side that their current level of play would not be enough to face a side like Real Madrid. Merson said:

"There was no urgency. They never went out and moved the ball quickly. It was slow. For about 15 minutes in the second half, they really moved it quickly, and they were going through Wolves without making any chances. My only benefit of the doubt is they're waiting for Wednesday night. If they turn up like that, it will be pointless going to the second leg. It could end being a cricket score."

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently on a four-game winless streak and sit 11th in the Premier League. They could face a tough time at Real Madrid, who beat Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie last month.

Chelsea lead the head-to-head against Los Blancos 2-1-1 in the Champions League and will look to improve their record at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12.

