Will Messi accept Ronaldo’s challenge? 4 potential transfer destinations for the Argentine ace

Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
438   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:25 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines in December when he publicly challenged Lionel Messi to join him in Serie A. Messi has at times criticized for spending his entire career in La Liga and could potentially silence critics with a change of scenery.

Given the economics involved with a potential transfer, it may be difficult for Messi to join Cristiano in Serie A. The other teams in the division are significantly behind Juve in terms of quality and will struggle to overtake them with Ronaldo still at an insane level.

That said, Messi could still quell the doubters by moving to one of Europe’s other top leagues. Whilst it is a select few clubs, there are definitely options out there for Messi that would gladly pay both his wages and transfer fee. Let’s look at the top 4 potential transfer destinations for Messi, including the best option in Serie A if he wants to stick it to Ronaldo.

#4 Manchester United

With Ronaldo still being held in very high regard at Old Trafford, Messi joining the Red Devils could definitely shift the narrative in his favour. As one of the highest earning clubs in world football, United would definitely have the financial resources to pull off this transfer.


Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Whilst they are admittedly a step down from Barcelona, this would provide a huge challenge for Messi. If he could lead this United squad to a title against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, we may have to re-open the Ronaldo vs Messi debate.

Moreover, it would be a strong spot for Messi to prove himself in the world’s most competitive league. The absence of Ronaldo has further watered down La Liga and it just isn’t really a challenge for him at this point. 

