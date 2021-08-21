Willy Caballero reveals why he decided to leave Chelsea this summer 

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Cabalero has come out to state why he ended his four-year spell with the club this summer.

Speaking to Goal.com, the 39-year-old stated that he was not happy with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

''Some people didn’t understand why I turned down a contract as a third goalkeeper,”

“I believe I am playing at this age because I have always been motivated.

“As a third goalkeeper last season, I found it really tough.

“It was my first season as a third-choice goalkeeper. I was losing my motivation at Chelsea.

“I believe for this reason to not renew with Chelsea, to try to find a new challenge to keep that passion alive inside.”

The former Manchester City man has, however, revealed his desire to keep playing, despite being 39 years old.

“I want to keep playing and living football. I am waiting for the new challenge,”

“Training at Chelsea with Mendy and Kepa [Arrizabalaga] last season was very good.

“It is a challenge to train with good, young goalkeepers. I feel it was a real achievement to train at their level every week.

“I know I have just one, two, or three years until the end of my career.”

Willy Caballero joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2017. He spent four seasons in west London, initially as the understudy to Thibaut Courtois and later Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, Edouard Mendy's arrival from Rennes last season pushed the Argentine further down the pecking order and he was apparently not comfortable with the situation.

In total, Caballero made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and won three major trophies at the club, including the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Chelsea looking to build on last season's success with statement signing

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan

Chelsea turned to 29-year-old Marcus Bettinelli - who had just been released by Fulham as Caballero's replacement.

However, it is the club-record signing of Romelu Lukaku that has signified their ambitions this season.

Chelsea struggled in front of goal last term and despite winning the UEFA Champions League, this is a problem that could hamper their aspirations for the future.

Romelu Lukaku's arrival could potentially solve this predicament, with the Belgium international having proved his mettle as one of the best strikers in the world over the last few years.

His arrival at Chelsea marks a return to Stamford Bridge for him and he will be keen to lead the club to greater heights as the focal point of attack.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar