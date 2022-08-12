Winterthur vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Winterthur will welcome defending champions FC Zurich to the Stadion Schutzenwiese for their matchday five clash in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Both teams occupy the bottom two spots in the standings, having garnered only one point from four games so far. Zurich's title defence has hardly gone according to plan, as they've conceded nine goals and scored none.

They have, however, found some respite in the continent. A routine 3-0 home win over Linfield on Thursday saw them book their spot in the playoff round of the UEFA Europa League with a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Before that, they suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Sion on home turf in league action. Itaitinga's second-half brace guided the visiting side to all three points.

Winterthur, meanwhiel, fell to a 1-0 loss away at Servette. Patrick Pflucke's 81st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Winterthur vs Zurich Head-to-Head

This will be the 45th meeting between the two teams. Zurich have been vastly superior in this fixture, winning 29 times and losing just six. Nine games have ended in a share of the spoils.

The two teams have not met in competitive action since a Challenge League fixture in May 2017, where Zurich claimdd a 3-0 away victory en route securing promotion as champions.

Winterthur form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D.

FC Zurich form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W.

Winterthur vs Zurich Team News

Winterthur

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zurich

Blerim Dzemaili is the only injury concern for the visitors. There are no suspension worries for manager Franco Foda.

Injured: Blerim Dzemaili.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Winterthur vs Zurich Predicted XIs

Winterthur (5-4-1): Timothy Fayulu (GK); Souleymane Diaby, Granit Lekaj, Yannick Schmid, Roy Gelmi, Adrian Gantenbein; Francisco Rodriguez, Eris Abedini, Samir Ramizi; Matteo Di Giusto, Roman Buess.

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Cheick Conde, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun.

Winterthur vs Zurich Prediction

Winterthur have failed to step up the challenge of competing in the top flight since gaining promotion as the Challenge League champions. The story is not too different for Zurich, who are already embroiled in an early relegation scrap.

Both teams have struggled in front of goal, which could result in a low-scoring affair. However, Zurich's superior ability and talent should see them come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Winterthur 0-1 Zurich

