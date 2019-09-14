Wolves 2-5 Chelsea: 3 reasons why the Blues won | Premier League 2019-20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 14 Sep 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Frank Lampard and Tammy Abraham

It was the Tammy Abraham show at the Molineux as Chelsea thrashed their hosts by an emphatic 2-5 scoreline, with Chelsea's academy graduates showing the stuff they are made of in the process.

The party got underway via a sizzling shot from Fikayo Tomori, as the 21-year-old beat Rui Patricio from outside the box with a curling effort in the 31st minute of play. Three minutes later, Abraham was on hand to make it 2-0 from close range.

Abraham made it 3-0 four minutes from half time, as he headed the ball home from a neat Marcos Alonso cross.

Tammy Abraham completed his masterclass 10 minutes after the interval, as he dribbled past Conor Coady to blast the ball beyond Rui Patricio's reach. The Englishman became the youngest ever Chelsea player to score a Premier League hattrick, and he moved to the top of the PL scorers chart on 7 goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men refused to go down easily as they attempted to mount a comeback. A Tammy Abraham own goal and a Patrick Cutone strike brought the game to 2-4 in the 69th and 85th minute respectively.

Mason Mount capped a fine afternoon's work for the Blues via a beautiful individual effort in added time. With that wonderful performance, the Blues move to 6th spot on the PL table with 8 points.

In this article, we try to make sense of Chelsea's emphatic win away at the Molineux, as they gatecrashed Wolves' celebration of year number 130 at the famous ground.

#3 Frank Lampard's defensive reorganisation pays off

Frank Lampard applauds the travelling fans

Frank Lampard charges had conceded 9 goals in 4 matches in the run-up to this encounter, and as a result, the gaffer made important changes to his defensive setup. The Chelsea legend switched to a back three for this one, dropping Kurt Zouma to the bench and handed Antonio Rudiger his first appearance of the season.

Advertisement

The German international formed the back 3 alongside Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori. The result of this change was a firm Chelsea team as well as a solid defensive display, especially in the first half.

Chelsea did concede a flurry of goals late on, however, this is a step in the right direction for the young Chelsea handler.

1 / 2 NEXT