Wolves aim to thwart Chelsea’s bid to return to winning ways after Everton blip

All eyes will be on Chelsea as the London club looks to bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Everton over the weekend. The Blues were on an impressive run and were beginning to be mentioned among the serious title contenders for the Premier League crown before last week’s blip at Goodison Park. However, as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, it remains to be seen how they will react to that defeat.

"We feel that we've already lost some points that we maybe wouldn't have usually done. Everyone will feel that in their own way,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told Sky Sports ahead of their visit to Molineaux.

“We have to make sure we just maintain our levels and keep improving to stay in that,” said Frank Lampard.

The last time Chelsea lost a league game (to Liverpool earlier in the season), they responded superbly by going on a winning run. Their good form saw them temporarily sit on top of the Premier League table.

Can Chelsea repeat winning streak?

Before Saturday’s loss to Everton, the Blues had gone unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions. The question is can they repeat that same feat? Lampard has already indicated that his side is desperate to return to winning ways but standing in their way is a resilient Wolves team.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has lost their last two Premier League games and are equally eager to halt their losing streak.

However, Wolves can take solace from the fact that they recently beat Arsenal at the Emirates, which remains their sole win in their last five games. Wolves are a side that has proven to be tough customers for the Premier League’s big teams and will certainly trouble Chelsea.

Nonetheless, the onus is on the Blues to prove that the loss against Everton was just a blip and not the beginning of a massive slump in form.

Wolves aim to stop Chelsea's return to winning ways

The London outfit started the week in third position but have now dropped to fifth on the Premier League table. Another defeat on Tuesday could prove to be damaging to their title ambitions.

"I think that's just where we're at this season. We felt it first hand at the weekend with Everton. They've got good players, they invested in the summer, they're a good squad, they were well organised and they made it very difficult for us,” Lampard noted, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"And watching the games on Sunday, you see that all over the place. The league is getting tighter for whatever reason. I think teams are strengthening, they're very well organised and I think certainly I felt our preparation into the season was slightly different so we've been a bit of a work in progress," the Chelsea manager concluded.

As it stands, Chelsea are still firmly in the Premier League title race, with Liverpool and Tottenham only three points ahead of them. With Liverpool and Spurs set to face each other on Wednesday, beating Wolves could give Chelsea three invaluable points.