Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Golden Ball Power Rankings

Every team has now played two games in the World Cup. So who are the best players in the competition so far?

Abhyudaya Tyagi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 15:55 IST
3.17K

As every team has completed two games in the FIFA World Cup, it is a good time to take stock of which players are excelling in the tournament. While most of the discussion surrounding World Cup awards pertain to the ‘Golden Boot’- awarded to the top scorer, more interesting is the race for the Golden Ball- the award for the best player in the tournament. Previous winners of the prestigious award include the who’s who of footballing history: Ferenc Puskas, Bobby Charlton, Pele, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi- to name just a few. So who have been the best players in Russia this summer up to this point?

Honourable Mentions

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH26-SRB-SUI

The number of fantastic performances by players in this World Cup is so exhaustive that it was almost impossible to narrow this list down to 10 players. Even these honourable mentions exclude quite a few players who have excelled in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe

At 19 years old, one would expect Kylian Mbappe to struggle at his first major tournament. The reality has been completely different as the Paris St Germain forward has excelled for France. Mbappe has been a constant spark for a talented yet often toothless French attack. His tap-in against Peru was crucial for Les Blues’ chances of finishing first in the group. Slightly less important has been his link-up play with Antoine Griezmann, his clever movements and his creativity (averaging one key pass per game).

Aleksandr Golovin

Aleksandr Golovin (who has been heavily linked to Arsenal) has been among the best young players of the tournament so far. While much of the discussion surrounding the Russian has pertained to his exquisite free-kick against Saudi Arabia, his contributions have been so much more than that. The Russian has contributed two assists while creating five chances against Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Such performances bode well for the host nation’s hopes later in the tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri

The recent uproar surrounding Xherdan Shaqiri’s goal celebrations against Serbia has overshadowed the Swiss winger’s excellent performances in the World Cup so far. The Stoke City player was a constant threat on the counter against Brazil before whipping in an excellent corner for Steven Zuber’s equalizer. Shaqiri’s performance against Serbia was even better as he was the best player on the pitch before scoring the winner in the 90th minute. While the Swiss’s performances have not been as spectacular as those who made the list, he continues to be a player to watch as Switzerland look to shock some favourites later in the tournament.


Page 1 of 11 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team Football Top 5/Top 10 FIFA World Cup 2018 Groups and Teams
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Matchday 1 Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How Fair Play could settle Spain and...
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Final Matchday: Group B Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 lessons we have learned so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for on Matchday 7
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Spain Team vs Portugal, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
74' AUS PER
0 - 2
 Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us