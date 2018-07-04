Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018 Quarter-Finals Preview: Team-By-Team Guide

Shea Robinson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
416   //    04 Jul 2018, 16:25 IST

With the round of 16 complete, we now know the final eight teams left in the World Cup 2018. There has been plenty of drama, shocks, and talking-points throughout the tournament so far and there is bound to be many more as we edge closer to finding out who will lift the famous trophy. Let's look at the remaining countries, how they got here, and what they can expect in their respective quarter-final fixtures.

France

TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2018-MATCH50-FRA-ARG
Mbappe celebrates scoring against Argentina

Pre-Tournament

Arriving at the World Cup with high expectations, France has so far delivered. Boasting numerous household names in the form of Pogba, Mbappe, and Kante, this is the strongest France squad since they lifted the trophy on home soil in 1998. They cruised through qualification, topping a group containing Sweden and the Netherlands losing only once in the process.

The Story So Far

Placed in a group with Australia, Peru, and Denmark, many fancied France to swagger through the opening rounds and cruise into the last 16 with ease. However, there were some hiccups along the way, namely in their first clash against Australia when an 80th-minute Behich own goal saved their blushes in a 2-1 victory. A routine 1-0 win against Peru followed by a 0-0 draw with Denmark saw France top the group and meet Argentina in the round of 16.

What followed is easily the game of the tournament so far with two heavyweights battling it out with thrilling attacking football. After taking the lead, the French contrived to fall 2-1 behind in the second half. However, a 10-minute blitz, led by teenage sensation Killian Mbappe, gave the French a 4-2 lead which was enough to go through to the quarter-finals despite a late goal from Argentina.

What's Next

The French seem to have come into form at the right time and now face Uruguay in the quarter-finals. Breaking down a strong Uruguayan defense is no easy feat, but with the embarrassment of riches the French boast up front they will enter the last eight as strong favorites to progress. If they can replicate their performance from the round of 16, it is difficult to see any team stopping them from going all the way and lifting the trophy for the second time.

Page 1 of 8 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Brazil Football Harry Kane Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Team Previews
Is Russia 2018 the Most Open World Cup ever?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 1st Knockout Round Preview
RELATED STORY
Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 teams that need to win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #27 Jairzinho -...
RELATED STORY
What to expect next from the Group of 16 clashes
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Famous Quotes About the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us