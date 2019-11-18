World XI featuring free agents in summer 2020

Christian Eriksen is one of several players whose contract run down at the end of the season

As the 2019-20 season reaches the midway point, a number of big-name and high-profile footballers across the 5 big leagues in Europe (Spain, England, Germany, Italy, France) would see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

In other words, all of these footballers would be available to join another club on a free transfer. The reasons could range from protracted or stalled contract renewal discussions, an unwillingness on the part of one or both parties to initiate any discussions or unrealistic expectations from one or both parties.

Let us have a look at the 'team of XI' such footballers, presently plying their trade in Europe's big-5 leagues, whose contracts run down at the end of the season.

Goalkeeper

Alexander Nubel (Schalke 04)

Alexander Nubel

The 23-year-old Schalke 04 custodian has played all 11 Bundesliga games this season, keeping 3 clean sheets, as his club sit in 7th place in the league table.

Nubel, who was chosen as the club captain at the start of the season, joined Schalke from Paderborn for €600,000 at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Defenders

Toby Alderweireld (Centre-back, Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld

The Belgian international joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015-16, following a one-season loan spell at Southampton.

Bought by Spurs for €16 million, Alderweireld's present valuation is deemed at €40 million. An integral part of the Spurs' defence as the club made a run to their first-ever Champions League final last season, Alderweireld has scored 6 goals for the London club in 4 different competitions and is a key player.

Giorgio Chiellini (Centre-back, Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini

The Juventus captain scored the only goal at Parma in the club's opening Serie A game of the season before a cruciate ligament rupture has kept him sidelined from the action.

Considered one of the world's best centre-backs and one part of Juventus' famed defensive trifecta called BBC (Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Chiellini), the Italian has been with the Bianconeri since the summer of 2005-06 after arriving from Fiorentina for €7.7 million.

Initially starting out as a left-back, Chiellini transitioned to a full-back, with his aerial prowess from set pieces, keen positional sense, physicality, and man-marking skills making him an integral part of Juventus and Italy defences over the years.

Offered a two-year contract extension by Juventus in the summer of 2018-19, Chiellini would be available on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

