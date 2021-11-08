Analyzing the legend’s managerial record at Al Sadd - What can Barcelona expect from Xavi?

Al Sadd SC has announced Xavi Hernandez will be leaving the club to join FC Barcelona as their new manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The 41-year-old embarked on his journey as a manager with the Qatari club in 2019.

During his tenure, he led the team from the sidelines in 91 games and recorded a 2.19 PPM (Points Per Match) between July 2019 and November 2021. He won 62 games, lost 16 and settled for a draw on 16 occasions.

Al Sadd won 7 trophies with Xavi at the helm. It included the Qatari League Cup x 2, Qatari Cup Winner (Emir of Qatar Cup) x 2, Qatari Champion, Qatari Stars Cup Winner and Qatari Super Cup Winner.

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success.

Xavi’s former side made an unbeaten start in the league this season (2021/22) having played 9 matches, winning 8 and drawing 1. Their win percentage stands at an impressive 88.89%.

On top of that, the side average 4 goals per game. Their defensive record needs to be worked on as their leaky defense conceded 1.56 goals per match.

In the previous season (2020/21), Xavi led Al Sadd SC to the Qatar Stars League title with 60 points in 22 games. His side scored 77 goals while conceding 14 in the season with a goal difference of 63.

He recorded his heaviest win against Al-Sailiya SC in the 2020/21 season. Al Sadd rattled the opposition defence by putting 8 past their goalkeeper while maintaining a clean sheet. Moreover, Xavi’s side put 7 past the opposition on 5 occasions in all competitions.

Xavi is expected to reinstate Barcelona's position at the top

Xavi is expected to implement this ruthless attacking style at Barcelona as well. With a young and talented squad eager to make their mark on the biggest stage in world football, Xavi is expected to reinstate Barcelona's position at the top.

The Blaugrana legend will be making his first homecoming since retiring as a player. During his playing days he made 767 appearances and established himself as the greatest midfielder to don the blue and red jersey.

It remains to be seen whether Xavi’s stint as the manager of his boyhood club will work out or not. In recent times club legends becoming managers hasn’t turned out well (Frank Lampard’s Chelsea stint and Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus reign come to mind).

However, given the situation, Blaugrana do not have a better replacement to turn to. In Xavi, they have a man who knows every inch of the club and is the perfect fit to lead from the front.

