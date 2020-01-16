Xavi reveals why he rejected Barcelona, Brazilian starlet inches closer to Camp Nou switch and more: Barcelona transfer news, 16th January 2020

Xavi rejected Barcelona offer to replace Valverde

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! With the first half of the January transfer window behind us, it is expected that updates will come in thick and fast from the Camp Nou. With a new manager at the helm, it will be interesting to see whether the club pursues its existing targets or makes a move for some new ones.

In today's edition, we provide you with updates on Xavi's rejection of Barca's offer, Barca's chase of Fernandes and more.

Xavi rejected offer to take over from Valverde but remains hopeful of taking the Barcelona job in future

Xavi

Barcelona icon Xavi has admitted he rejected an offer from the club to succeed Ernesto Valverde as head coach before they turned to Quique Setien, stating that it was “too soon” for him to accept his dream job.

He told reporters earlier today that he was currently focussed on his duties as the manager of Al Sadd and despite meeting three times with Abidal and Grau in Doha last weekend, he made up his mind not to leave Qatar so soon. He said:

"Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona in the presence of Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau, but I didn't accept it."

“It's too soon to coach Barcelona, but it will continue to be my dream to be Barcelona coach in the future.”

Barca target says goodbye to his teammates, as deal for the midfielder seems imminent

Matheus Fernandes

Barcelona are reportedly on the verge of securing the signing of Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes in a deal worth €11m. The 21-year-old enjoyed a good spell at Botafogo before his move to Palmeiras last January and has bagged three goals and four assists in 87 appearances at senior level.

His form has attracted the attention of the La Liga champions, and as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are now on the verge of signing him in a deal worth €11m in total, €7m initially with a further €4m in add-ons.

The report also confirms that he has even bid farewell to his teammates ahead of the move and though there is no confirmation from either side, it is understood that he will be Barca's first and probably the only signing of the current window.

Japanese sensation on club's radar, former transfer offer to be made once the player turns 18

Jun Nishikawa.

Barcelona are reportedly planning on making a move to sign 17-year-old Japanese star Jun Nishikawa in the coming days, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet were scouting Hiroki Abe last season when the teenage midfielder caught their attention and it is understood that they have been monitoring his progress since. Abe joined the club last summer and it is expected that Nishikawa will also follow the suit.

Having already established contact with Cerezo Osaka about their intentions, it is likely that the club will make a move for the player. But, all negotiations will have to wait until the player turns 18 in February, as he is not permitted to join a European club before that.

Todibo saga comes to an end as the defender moves to Schalke on loan

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join Bundesliga side Schalke 04 on a loan deal that would last till the end of the season, as confirmed by the club.

The young Frenchman had been linked with a move away from the club since the beginning of the transfer window, with reports initially suggesting AC Milan as the favourites for his signature.

According to details by GGFN, Schalke would pay Barcelona the sum of €1.5m for the six-month loan and have an option to sign him for €25m plus a further €5m in performance-related bonuses, while his parent club also retains a buy-back clause of €50m, plus €10m in future variables.

