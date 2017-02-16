Xavi says Pep Guardiola will try and sign Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in the summer

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez says former club manager Pep Guardiola – now at Manchester City – could make a move for Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere in the summer. These hints come days after Pep praised the Englishman as ‘one of the best midfielders’ in the country.

Xavi's reason for the link is Wilshere's performance against Barcelona back in 2011 in the UEFA Champions League when the Gunners beat the Catalans in a dramatic 2-1 encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

"I know Pep has always had a lot of respect for Wilshere - he impressed so many of the Barcelona team when we played Arsenal in 2011," Xavi told Fox Latin America.

"We have talked about him, it was not a performance you forget easily. Technically he is the sort of player that Pep loves - his only problem has been injuries - and if it wasn't for the issues he has had with injuries I am sure he would be one of the best midfield players in the world.

"At the moment he seems to be doing well with his fitness and, if there is a chance to sign him in the summer, I am sure Pep will give it real consideration."

In case you didn't know...

Guardiola needs more creative midfielders in the centre of the park and given he might lose Fabian Delph and Yaya Toure to transfers, he'll have room in his midfield for someone in the mould of Wilshere to come in and stabilise everything.

The former Barcelona manager has more of an impetus to sign the Arsenal man because he's an Englishman and the Citizens need to fulfil their home-grown quota one way or the other.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola lost Ilkay Gundagon to a long-term injury and has been repeatedly let down by Fernandinho with his disciplinary issues. He's on the lookout for a creative midfielder who can operate adequately both in attack and in defence and Wilshere seems like the perfect candidate.

(Video Courtesy: MyFootball YouTube Channel)

What's next?

The 25-year-old will only have a year left on his contract at the end of the current season and could move to the Etihad in a cut-price deal. But should Arsene Wenger vacate his managerial post due to growing unrest amongst the fans, Wilshere might stay on, extend his contract and see what the future holds with the new boss.

Sportskeeda's Take

While the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager does remain a fan of Wilshere, it's unlikely Arsenal will sanction the move to let one of their biggest assets join a direct rival. The Englishman, who is on loan to Bournemouth, is expected to sign a new deal with the Gunners that could keep him at the club till 2022 and beyond.