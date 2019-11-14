Yaya Toure urges Manchester City to buy a defender in the January transfer window

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has urged Pep Guardiola to dip into the January transfer market in pursuit of a defender.

Vincent Kompany's departure from the Etihad and a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte has left Manchester City in a defensive crisis this season.

Guardiola's refusal to replace the Belgian centre-back over the summer despite the massive resources at his disposal have further intensified the club's woes as they now sit nine points adrift of league leaders, Liverpool.

Toure believes Manchester City might spend money on a centre-back in the upcoming winter transfer window, stating that it is never too late for the defending champions to reduce Liverpool's lead.

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, he said,

"I think it is going to be hard but in January City have to get a defender. It is never too late."

The midfielder further expressed his disapproval with Guardiola's decision of playing Fernandinho out of position by saying,

"I don't want to blame Rodrigo, but if Fernandinho was in the middle it would be really important.

Advertisement

"City miss him in there, he is strong, sharp, clever and anticipates and tackles. I respect the decision of the manager but I don't like him in defence."

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will actually splash the cash for a defender in the January window in order to boost their chances of defending the Premier League title.