Yeclano vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

The Copa del Rey features an intriguing set of fixtures in its second round this week as Valencia take on Yeclano Deportivo at the Estadio Municipal La Constitucion on Thursday. Valencia are both metaphorically and literally in a different league and are the favourites to win this game.

Yeclano have struggled in the Segunda B Division this season and are firmly rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment. The Murcia-based outfit has not won a league game this season and will need a miracle to pull off a result against their opponents this week.

Valencia have endured a difficult season so far and currently find themselves in 17th place in the La Liga standings. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz over the weekend and will view this game as an opportunity to boost their confidence.

🗣️ Javi Gracia: "We're facing a really demanding game, the dressing room is excited, hopeful and prepared" — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 6, 2021

Yeclano vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Yeclano and Valencia have never played an official fixture against each other and will want to get their track record in this fixture off to a positive start. Yeclano are a newly-promoted side in the Spanish football set-up and were founded in 2004.

The home side spent several seasons in Spain's Tercera Division before being promoted to Segunda B. The two teams have never played in the same league and will be looking forward to their first game against each other.

Yeclano form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Valencia form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Yeclano vs Valencia Team News

Yeclano have to be at their best. Image Source: Yeclano Deportivo

Yeclano

Yeclano have no injury concerns of note at the moment and will have to be at their best going into this game. The Murcian side is likely to name a defensive line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Goncalo Guedes is unavailable for this game

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen and Gabriel Paulista are injured at the moment and will also be excluded from the squad. Toni Lato is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Gabriel Paulista

Doubtful: Toni Lato

Suspended: None

Yeclano vs Valencia Predicted XI

Yeclano Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gianni Cassaro; David Puche Martinez, Ayoze Placeres, Pedro Garcia Campillo, Francisco Martinez Gomez; Carlos Selfa, Sergio Banon Medina, Alberto Oca, Víctor Manuel Fenoll Sanchez; Christian Perales Moya, Antonio Martinez Tormos

📸 Final training session ahead of #YeclanoVCF in the #CopaDelRey 👑🏆 — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 6, 2021

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Rivero Sabater; Jose Gaya, Hugoo Guillamon, Eliaquim Mangala, Daniel Wass; Alex Blanco, Lee Kang-In, Uros Racic, Vicente Esquerdo; Manu Vallejo, Ruben Sobrino

Yeclano vs Valencia Prediction

Yeclano have a massive task ahead of them this week and will have to play out of their skins to stand a remote chance against Valencia. Los Che need a morale boost at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Valencia have lost several players in the transfer market over the past few months and have not enjoyed a positive league season so far. There is a discernible gulf in quality between the two squads, however, with Valencia holding a distinct upper hand this week.

Prediction: Yeclano 1-4 Valencia

