“You come to Paris, we cut your three fingers off” - PSG ultras send horrifying message to transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras have sent a horrifying warning to Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic ahead of a potential summer transfer.

According to Foot Mercato (h/t PSGTalk), Vlahovic has agreed on personal terms with the Paris-based giants on a five-year contract which will see him pocket €11 million annually. But he has since received a warning from the PSG fanbase's hardliners.

In a photo that has recently surfaced on the internet (h/t @juve_canal on Twitter), a number of supposed PSG fans are standing with a banner which reads:

"Vlahovic a Paris on te coupe tes 3 doigts"

A rough translation of the message in English reads:

"You come to Paris, we cut your three fingers off"

The warning, as per Marca (h/t Daily Mail) has been sent because of a celebration Vlahovic did while playing for Serbia's national team. A picture shows the 23-year-old wearing a shirt that has a map of Serbia with Kosovo as a part of it.

The Belgrade-born Juventus striker is also seen doing a three-finger salute. The gesture initially started in the 1930s to symbolize Serbian Orthodoxy but is now commonly used as a symbol of victory among ethnic Serbs.

Kosovo had been a part of Serbia since 1912. Six years later, Serbia became a part of Yugoslavia until the federation's complete disintegration in 1992. The ethnic Albanians, who were a majority in Kosovo, wanted independence and political freedom for the country from Serbia.

The minority Serbs in Kosovo and the ethnic Serbs in Serbia have been historically opposed to it. After several years of conflict, Kosovo ultimately won independence in 2008.

Real Madrid have hope in pursuit of PSG's Kylian Mbappe - reports

Real Madrid are reportedly optimistic about Kylian Mbappe green-lighting his departure from PSG this summer.

According to club sources (h/t ManagingMadrid), the French superstar wanted to leave in June 2024 as a free agent to pocket a lucrative loyalty bonus. But he has reportedly accepted that he must forego that amount if he truly wants an exit this summer.

Real Madrid's urge to sign the 24-year-old would have increased after Karim Benzema's move to Al-Ittihad last month. The former Lyon striker was primed to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for at least another year.

However, Benzema's sudden exit has left Los Blancos in need of a quality No. 9 for the present and the future. It remains to be seen if they make a move for Mbappe this summer.

PSG have reportedly placed a huge €200 million price tag on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.