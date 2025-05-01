“You want me to say Neymar… but no” - Lamine Yamal’s old quote on player he wants Barcelona to sign resurfaces after heroics against Inter

In February this year, Lamine Yamal said he would like Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala. The Spanish forward has been on fire this season under Hansi Flick, and was decisive for the Catalans once again this week.

The LaLiga giants faced Inter Milan at home in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday (April 30). However, the Serie A giants were 2-0 up by the 21st minute, thanks to goals from Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries.

However, Lamine Yamal stepped up in the 24th minute, scoring a wonderful solo goal that brought Barcelona back into the game. Ferran Torres made it 2-2 in the 38th minute before Dumfries again put the Nerazzurri ahead in the 63rd minute.

However, Raphinha unleashed a fiery strike from outside the box two minutes later that bounced off the crossbar, hit goalkeeper Yann Sommer, and nestled in the back of the net. This helped the LaLiga giants secure a 3-3 draw.

Yamal was a menace all night and showed once again what a generational talent he is. A few months ago, the 17-year-old sat with Mundo Deportivo and named Neymar, Savinho, and Jamal Musiala as his three favorite players.

The Spaniard was also asked to name the player he would like Barcelona to sign. He snubbed Neymar to opt for the German, saying (via SPORTbible):

"You want me to say Neymar… but no: Musiala, who has a contract."

Lamine Yamal has registered 15 goals and 24 assists from 49 games for the Catalans this season.

What has Jamal Musiala said about Barcelona's Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal

Jamal Musiala lavished praise on Lamine Yamal last year at Euro 2024. By then, the Spaniard had already established himself at Barcelona under former manager Xavi.

Yamal, who was just 16 years old at that time, was a part of the La Roja side that went all the way at Euro 2024. He came up against Musiala in the quarterfinal of the tournament, where Spain defeated Germany 2-1.

Speaking ahead of the game, Musiala pointed out that he was nowhere near the Spaniard at 16.

"To be at this level at 16 is really amazing. At 16, I didn't have the physical prerequisites to train with the first-team. And he can consistently play and keep up at this level. That's really cool to see," Musiala said (via SPORTbible).

Yamal's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, but he is expected to sign a new deal.

