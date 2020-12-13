Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid temporarily silence critics by edging Atletico in Madrid derby

Zinedine Zidane couldn’t stop repeating the words “good” and “great” during his press conference after the game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Frenchman has been under huge pressure following Real Madrid’s poor start to the season. However, in the last week, he has managed to turn things around with three important wins.

After back-to-back defeats against Deportivo Alaves and Shakhtar Donetsk which threatened to unravel their Champions League and La Liga ambitions, Real Madrid returned to winning ways.

Zidane’s side came out of Saturday’s Madrid derby as victors after beating Atletico 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Atletico Madrid did not produce a single shot in the first half against Real Madrid, just the second time they've failed to do so in a LaLiga game across the past five seasons.



Not the Derby display they had hoped for so far. pic.twitter.com/FWW55imcDa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

Deby delight for Real Madrid

It was Real’s third successive win in the space of a week, following earlier wins against Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach.

“We confirmed what we did in the two previous games. We competed very well throughout the game,” Zidane said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"But we don't have anything to celebrate because we haven't won anything. It's a good week. I'm happy for the players because they always believe in what they do. And when they get things done I'm happy. Let's enjoy and think about Tuesday [against Athletic Bilbao]."

Indeed, it’s been a very good week for the Frenchman and Los Blancos. Seven days ago, reports were rife that Zidane could soon face the sack if results failed to improve.

Real were also facing the possibility of being relegated to the Europa League after an indifferent campaign in the Champions League group stages. Even worse, they were trailing city rivals Atletico by six points in La Liga.

A good week for Zidane and Real Madrid

However, victory in the Madrid derby has ensured that Zidane and Real Madrid have briefly silenced their critics. More will be expected of the team in the coming weeks, but the results of the last seven days have been nothing short of superb.

Against Atletico, Los Blancos showed that despite losing several key players in the last couple of years, they are still a force to be reckoned with. The performances of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro deserve special mention.

The trio kept Atletico at bay for longer periods and it was their work in the middle of the park that ensured Diego Simeone’s side was restricted to just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

After a poor start to the season, this was a week where everything came together for Zidane and Real Madrid. They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League and are also now just three points behind La Liga leaders Atletico.