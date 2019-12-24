Zidane rules out move for striker, United may bid for Eriksen and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 24th December 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Freddie Lungberg.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundups. With the transfer window merely days away, a lot of potential moves have been making the rounds, and today, this is what has happened.

Freddie Ljungberg managed his sixth and final game for the Gunners, but thanks to new head coach Mikel Arteta, he won't be leaving Arsenal. Also in London, Cristian Eriksen has been angling for a move away, and while Jose Mourinho has kept mum about it, Manchester United are reportedly preparing to bid. In Spain, Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that Los Blancos won't be signing a new striker, regardless of the fact that they haven't found the net easily in recent games.

Arteta wants Ljungberg to stay with Arsenal

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Freddie Ljungberg became the Gunners' interim head coach after Unai Emery's sacking, but Arsenal chiefs recently made their call and announced Mikel Arteta as the new head coach. However, it seems like Ljungberg's work at the Emirates Stadium isn't finished, as Arteta recently spoke about keeping the coach as part of his backroom staff.

"I spoke to Freddie after the game. I told him my idea and the people I wanted to bring to form my coaching staff, their roles and responsibilities of each of them. I wanted to know what he was feeling, I wanted to know what he had in mind, what his expectations were.

"We talked and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to stay with us. I think he can be very available. I think he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history of where we're coming from and also his knowledge of the game is going to really help us to be better.

Christian Eriksen's future remains uncertain, but United are interested

Bayern Muenchen v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Few weeks ago, Jose Mourinho discussed Eriksen at a press conference, stating that he would not comment without any official being in place.

"The only thing I can say is the player is a free agent at the end of the season. Of course I've had a conversation with him, but I'm not sharing anything, from respect with the player."

Advertisement

More recently, Eriksen's future remains uncertain as proposed moves to Turin or the Santiago Bernabeu may not come to fruition. However, reports state that Manchester United have their eyes on him, and may plan a cheap bid this January.

Notably, Cristian Eriksen's contract expires in the summer, and if a move doesn't materialize in this transfer window, he would leave Tottenham as a free agent.

We won't sign a new striker: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

With Real Madrid unable to find the net in their last game against Atletico Bilbao, head coach Zinedine Zidane fielded some questions about bringing in a striker to fill in the gaps. Speaking in rather defined terms, he responded:

"No. Absolutely not, I don't see the need to sign a striker."

Dismissing the possibility of it outright, he explained that while Real have had some difficulty in finding the net, there were a lot of positives so far and the new year would start on a better note.

"If you have chances, you have to score them, and we've had lots of the ball in the last three games and very few goals. It's not bad luck or [a lack of] conviction - the important thing is creating chances.

"We're ending a bit flat but we're looking forward to starting 2020. I don't think [the lack of goals] is a problem, but everyone has their own opinion. We're calm. What we've done in the last four or five months was good."