Zinedine Zidane eyes €80 million move for Karim Benzema alternative at Real Madrid and more: Football transfer news roundup, 7th January 2020

Lampard says Giroud could leave

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has opened up to the possibility of Olivier Giroud leaving the club. The French striker has found chances difficult to come by and could miss out of a place in France's squad for Euro 2020 if this continues.

As a result, he is reportedly looking to leave the club and according to Lampard, the French striker could be allowed to leave if things work out well for everyone.

"There's no update on Ollie, but I've spoken with him."

"If the conditions are that it's something he really wants to do and it works for the club, for me and the squad then it's something that could happen."

"But only when all of those bases are covered. So we'll see if we're there."

Barca ask Vidal to stay

According to a report from Sport, Barcelona have asked Arturo Vidal to stay at the club amid rumours linking with a move to Inter. While he hasn't started many matches for the Blaugrana, he has been impactful for them whenever called up on, which is why they want to keep him.

The report also adds that the Catalans don't think that the Chilean would force his way out of the club.

Real Madrid eye Werner

Real Madrid are eying a move for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, according to reports. The Galacticos' coach Zinedine Zidane is not pleased with the performances of Luka Jovic ever since he moved from Frankfurt.

As a result, he is eying a €80 million move for the German international as they see him as a great alternative for Karim Benzema. Whether or not Werner wants to join Madrid remains to be seen.

