Rumour: Zinedine Zidane makes last-ditch attempt to get Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has also reportedly pleaded with the Portuguese superstar to stay.

Zinedine Zidane was credited with Ronaldo’s fine form late into last season

What’s the story?

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has personally called up Cristiano Ronaldo and pleaded with him to stay, according to a report in Spanish news outlet, Marca. The news of Ronaldo being dissatisfied with Madrid and making an ‘irreversible’ decision to leave Spain has spread like wildfire recently, and the Frenchman has moved to convince the Portuguese superstar to change his mind, as has Los Blancos teammate Sergio Ramos.

Previously

As first reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the saga began once Ronaldo was accused of tax evasion to the tune of €15 million. The 32-year-old was reportedly livid with the level of support from Real Madrid and conveyed his decision to leave Spain to his agent, Jorge Mendes, who consequently informed Madrid President, Florentino Perez. The news of Ronaldo’s alleged availability has stunned the world of football, with Manchester United and Paris St-Germain reportedly circling to make a massive bid and take him away from Real Madrid.

The heart of the matter

With Ronaldo making his intentions clear, Real Madrid have been left scrambling, trying to convince him otherwise. The report claimed that Zidane called up Ronaldo on international duty, and made it clear that Madrid needed him, with the Frenchman noting how necessary his goals and his leadership was to a side that won the first League and European Cup double for Madrid since 1958.

Zidane has reportedly asked Ronaldo to meet with him in Madrid after his international commitments for a face-to-face meeting where the pair can discuss his future, with the Frenchman prepared to let him go if he cannot convince Ronaldo to stay. The report also claims that Sergio Ramos, who was in a similar situation when he made up his mind to join Manchester United a few years ago, has conversed with Ronaldo with a view to changing his mind as well.

Author’s Take:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will naturally be loathe to losing his best player, despite the riches Real Madrid possess in being able to draft in replacements. The Frenchman shares a good relationship with the Portuguese star, and was able to convince him to opt for a rest in the second half of the season so that he could be firing on all cylinders come May. Zidane has changed Ronaldo’s mind before and he just might be able to do it again – after all this Real Madrid side are on the verge of something special.