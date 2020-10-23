Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan are slowly returning to the glory days

AC Milan is currently one of the few clubs in Europe that is still unbeaten. In fact, the Rossoneri boast a perfect record in Serie A, where they have recorded four wins from four games.

Stefano Pioli’s side looks rejuvenated and are continuing from where they left off last season. There is no doubt that they are one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

On Thursday, AC Milan made Celtic their latest victims with a 3-1 away win against Scottish giants Celtic. Rade Krunic opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Brahim Diaz doubled AC Milan's lead right before half time.

Mohamed Elyounoussi halved the deficit for Celtic after the break, but Jens Petter Hauge sealed an important victory for the Italian giants in the dying seconds of the game.

6 - AC Milan have won their first game firing less than seven shots since January 2019 (2-0 against Napoli, in Coppa Italia). Cynical. #UEL #CelticMilan pic.twitter.com/9vgcbFZPp3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 22, 2020

It’s been eight games without a loss for AC Milan one of the main reasons for this start has been Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big Swede returned to the San Siro when things weren’t looking good for the club, but he’s completely changed the atmosphere.

At 39, he could’ve been enjoying his last paycheck in a less-competitive league. But Ibrahimovic has made it a personal goal to return Milan to the summit of European football.

Ibrahimovic has led the way with consistent and professional performances. He’s had to play through the pain and even battled his way back from COVID-19 before the Milan derby.

Despite Inter Milan dominating the derby in recent years, Zlatan’s two goals helped his side to a 2-1 win last week. As they sit at the top of the Serie A, the Swede deserves as much praise as anyone.

Milan's form in all competitions since Italian football resumed in June:



DWWDWWDWWWDWWWWWWWWW



Unbeaten in 20. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fhn3gTmo9m — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 22, 2020

The Swede already netted five goals in all competitions this season, four of which have come in just two league games. It’s still early days in the season but, at this rate, Ibrahimovic and AC Milan could be returning to the glory days sooner than we all think.