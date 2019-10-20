Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that Jose Mourinho will always remain the 'Special One'

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 159 // 20 Oct 2019, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ibrahimovic spent two and a half seasons under Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again spoken about his former managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola in an interview with the La Gazzetta dello Sport.

On more than one occasion the striker had voiced his opinion on the playing style of two of the greatest managers in football.

In case you didn't know...

Mourinho is currently working as a pundit.

Ibrahimovic spent two and a half seasons under Jose Mourinho with Inter Milan and Manchester United respectively. The former Sweden international won his only European trophy, the Europa League, with the Portuguese manager during their time in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic famously made the move to Barcelona from Inter Milan during the season where the Nerazzurri won the treble. The striker's time with the Blaugrana was marred by spats with then Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola. Zlatan spent just one season under Guardiola before moving to AC Milan during the next season.

The heart of the matter

The former Manchester United striker has admitted that he still kept in contact with his former manager Mourinho and hoped that two-time Champions League winner returned to a dugout soon.

We still stay in touch, he had an incredible impact on my career. He is still the Special One -- a winner. I hope he returns to a bench soon and I am certain he will win straight away.

Ibrahimovic also spoke about Guardiola and his relationship with the Manchester City manager.

We never had a confrontation, only down to him. When we faced each other, he hid from me. I went back to the dressing room after the game and he was in a room waiting for me to leave.

Advertisement

At the door, one of his assistants told him: 'Ibra has gone, you can come out now. He is phenomenal manager, but as a man...

What's next

Ibrahimovic is available as a free agent with the striker's contract with LA Galaxy coming to an end at the end of the year.

Pep Guardiola.