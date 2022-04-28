10 best Fortnite Nerf guns to buy when you're on a budget

Fortnite guns were brought to life when Epic Games partnered with Nerf to create toy versions of the game's iconic weaponry.

Nerf is known for having a wide variety of guns. They come in all shapes and sizes, and that is usually what cements the price point. Some Nerf guns can be extremely expensive.

Thankfully, fans of both Nerf and Fortnite don't have to break the bank to obtain a few of the battle royale's weapons. There are some at a reasonable price that consumers can get their hands on straight from Amazon.

10 Fortnite Nerf guns that aren't too expensive

10) Flare Gun

The Fortnite x Nerf Flare gun (Image via Epic Game/Nerf)

The Fortnite Flare Dart Blaster resembles the Super Flare from the battle royale. It is only $12.71 at the time of writing this. That's not expensive at all, but it isn't the most powerful Nerf gun.

This replica allows users to load one dart inside after they swing open the chamber. They can then pull the handle to prime it and pull the trigger to send the dart flying.

9) SR Blaster

The Fortnite x Nerf SR Blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

The SR Blaster is another replica with the hammer priming action. Four darts can be loaded in, unlike the previous one. Only one dart can be fired at a time, but it comes in at a reasonable price.

Currently, it sits at $16.98. The Nerf gun also comes with a removable scope that helps line up shots or can be moved out of the way for a more classic aiming down of the sights.

8) Thunder Crash

A look at the Thunder Crash blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

This is a gimmicky blaster. The mini Nerf gun is inspired by the Thunder Crash pickaxe. That is the evil version of the beloved unicorn llama that has become the mascot of Fortnite.

Nerf fans can get this on Amazon for $12.99 right now. It only comes with two darts and shoots one at a time, but it is a fun little collectible blaster that stands out from the rest.

7) Rainbow Smash

A look at the Rainbow Smash blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

Another Nerf MicroShots blaster comes in the form of the Rainbow Smash pickaxe. Like the one before, it comes with two darts and can fire a single shot at a time.

It is a little more expensive than Thunder Crash, but not by much, coming in at $14.75. This small, lightweight blaster is a fun and simple piece of Fortnite merchandise.

6) Micro Peely

Micro Peely is a fun little blaster to use (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

Continuing the trend, this is another gimmicky blaster. It can be found on many store shelves but costs $22.00 on Amazon. This might be a little less pricey at an actual store.

It is a bent Peely blaster that comes with two darts and fires one at a time. That's no different than the Thunder Crash or Rainbow Smash, but fans can hold Peely in their hands to fire their Nerf darts.

5) SMG-E

The SMG-E Blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

Now we're starting to get into the amazing replica of Fortnite Nerf guns. The SMG-E blaster is on Amazon right now for $29.00, but it's worth every penny. It comes with six darts and a clip to keep them ready for battle.

Batteries aren't included but are required for its motorized blasting feature. Users can press the trigger to shoot a single dart each time with a massive motorized boost sending the darts great distances.

4) 6-SH Camo Pulse Wrap

The 6-Sh Camo Pulse Wrap Fortnite blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

This Nerf gun is listed on Amazon for $11.99. It has a six dart rotating drum, comes with those six darts, and can fire one at a time. Like some of the others listed, it has the hammer action priming function.

The selling point for this Nerf blaster is the camo wrap. Wraps are a fun part of Fortnite that lets players show some personality on their weapons. This one resembles a revolver and comes with the Camo Pulse Wrap.

3) Pump Shotgun

The Pump Shotgun blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

The Pump Shotgun is arguably the most popular weapon the battle royale has ever seen. Currently, fans of the Epic Games creation can own that weapon in Nerf form for $17.99 on Amazon.

The Pump Shotgun replica comes with four official Mega Darts. One dart can be loaded into the breech-load style blaster by opening the door on the side. Firing it sends a powerful blast of a Mega Dart at the target.

2) B-AR Motorized

The B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

This is the most expensive Nerf gun on the list, but at $41.99, it is a perfect pickup for Fortnite fans. There are some guns that cost much more and aren't nearly as impressive as this one.

This one is a replica of the Burst AR with a Converge Wrap and allows for up to 10 Nerf darts to be fired in one go. The motorized function can power up and, at full speed, will send a burst of darts streaming from the barrel.

1) BASR-L Bolt Action

This replica sniper is a Fortnite fan's dream (Image via Epic Games/Nerf)

Currently, this weapon is discounted on Amazon by a whopping 47%. That has brought the price down to $23.99 for the BASR-L Bolt Action Sniper Rifle Nerf replica. This is a steal for perhaps the best Fortnite Nerf gun available.

It comes with a removable scope, a six dart clip, and 12 darts to use in battle. Six darts can be loaded into the weapon at any time, allowing players to pull the bolt like the characters do in-game to load up another shot.

