10 Fortnite skins that everybody is intimidated of, ranked based on rarity 

Although Fortnite skins don't provide an in-game advantage in most scenarios, certain skins scare players. These skins are usually worn by "OGs" or those who mean business.

Going head-to-head with them in combat will most certainly result in defeat. While they can be just as easily defeated, no player wants to take the risk and would rather avoid a fight if possible.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

Rare Fortnite skins that scare players in the match

10) Sparkle Specialist

Players should be happy to see an opponent wear it in battle, given the skin's colorful disposition. However, it's quite the opposite.

Since the outfit is exclusive to the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass, only an "OG" player can own this skin. Given the amount of time they've had in-game, winning against them is impossible.

9) Recon Expert

Although the Recon Expert may not look terrifying, the skin can intimidate players nonetheless.

Priced at 1,200 V-Bucks, the cosmetic item was introduced to the game during Chapter 1 Season 1. The skin was last seen in the item shop on January 1, 2022.

8) Blue Team Leader

The Blue Team Leader was one of the most in-demand skins when it came out in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 2.

It was part of the first PlayStation Plus celebration pack. Given the skin's age within the game, only "OG'' players own this skin. If encountered in battle, the best option for players will be to run away.

7) Blue Squire

Blue Squire was part of the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. It is one of the rarest skins in-game.

Given that the cosmetic is exclusive to the Battle Pass, only a handful of players own this skin in-game. While it's not that intimidating, encountering a player wearing this skin will not end well in most cases.

6) Absolute Zero

Even though Absolute Zero has been in the item shop a few times, he remains one of the most intimidating skins in-game.

Released during Chapter 1 Season 1, it costs 1,200 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop. Given its white color, it provides the user with decent camouflage in the snowy terrain.

5) Galaxy

Meeting an opponent donning the Galaxy skin in Fortnite was terrifying. With eyes that glow white and illuminating skin, players would rather turn-tail and run.

The skin can only be obtained by purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S9 series or the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

4) The Reaper

Reaper is a rare and dangerous skin in Fortnite. It was exclusive to the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. Coming across an opponent donning this outfit in-game is the last thing a player is likely to see.

Only the grinders could unlock it since it was the Tier 100 skin. This adds to the fear surrounding the skin.

3) Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper has five styles in Fortnite - the latest one being Gilded. However, coming across an opponent wearing the Purple Glow style spells trouble.

This style is only available to those who bought the skin in Chapter 1 Season 1, for 1,500 V-Bucks.

2) Ghoul Trooper (pink style)

While the Ghoul Trooper skin is not intimidating, seeing an opponent donning the pink style is scary. This style is only available to the original owners who bought the skin for 1,500 V-Bucks in Chapter 1 Season 1.

1) Renegade Raider

When it comes to skins that scare players in Fortnite, the Renegade Raider makes the top of the list.

The skin has only been available for purchase once for 1,200 V-Bucks during Chapter 1 Season 1. Only the most seasoned or foolhardy players will be willing to go up against an opponent wearing this skin.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar