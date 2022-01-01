Fortnite leak alludes to the return of a forgotten item from Chapter 1

A long time ago, Treasure Chests in Fortnite were a real thing. Players often stumbled upon such secret treasure scrolls that led them to buried secrets within the game. Unfortunately, the Buried Treasure loot cache object was removed from Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 9 and it never returned.

However, popular leaker HYPEX has discovered that the beloved treasure maps were added to the game files recently. This means that players could see a massive improvement in the loot pool as Epic Games possibly brings back Buried Treasure in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Not only is the Buried Treasure item quite possibly coming back, but it might also have a "Rover" version. HYPEX is unsure what it means, but it could be a device that guides players to the treasure instead of a map.

HYPEX @HYPEX Treasure Maps have been UPDATED this season to not be stashable in tents, and Epic is also working on a "Rover" version of them but we don't know what it looks like yet.. Treasure Maps have been UPDATED this season to not be stashable in tents, and Epic is also working on a "Rover" version of them but we don't know what it looks like yet.. https://t.co/7fa55j0qrE

What is the Buried Treasure map coming to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Chests in Fortnite drop Rare loot, which is definitely useful but not really considered to be a 'treasure.' However, the Buried Treasure that was previously in the game always contained one Legendary weapon. It was an exciting item that guaranteed amazing loot to players and usually lasted them the entire game.

Once players came across a Buried Treasure map in Fortnite, they could equip it in one of their item slots which would then reveal a golden light shining in the sky that led them to the treasure. On being looked at, the map would also draw a line guiding players close to the treasure.

Upon reaching the treasure site, players could see an 'X' mark on the ground that players had to dig using their pickaxe, usually performed by striking the spot a few times.

Treasure maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be broken

Buried Treasure in Fortnite Chapter 3 will guarantee Legendary weapons to players, possibly including the Legendary Stinger SMG and the MK-Seven AR.

Also Read Article Continues below

If more Legendary spray weapons were on the map, it would only lead to more chaos and destruction, sure to cause more complaints within the community. Therefore, Epic Games might have to introduce weapon balances before adding the Buried Treasure item back to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Edited by Atul S