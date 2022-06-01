10 most OG Fortnite emotes of all time

There are countless emotes in Fortnite at the moment, but players can spot which ones are considered OG.

OG can mean many things when it comes to cosmetics in the battle royale. It means that it was released a long time ago, or it is extremely rare. However, those usually go hand-in-hand.

Players that have been dropping from the Battle Bus since Fortnite Season 1 are sure to have some of the most OG emotes around. Those just don't come into the Item Shop any longer, and it's a wonderful experience seeing them used in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 OG Fortnite emotes of all time

10) Pony Up

Pony Up was added to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 10. Players could obtain Pony Up if they owned the Ride the Pony emote from the Season 2 Battle Pass.

That makes this one of the rarest emotes around. Not many people still play from the original Chapter 2. Even then, they had to own the Battle Pass to earn this emote eight seasons later.

9) Kiss the Cup

When writing this, Kiss the Cup hasn't been seen in the Item Shop for over 1000 days. The Uncommon rarity emote only costs 200 V-Bucks, but players will be hard-pressed to buy it now if they didn't back then.

Only real OG Fortnite players will get that Victory Royale and be able to use the Kiss the Cup emote. They'll raise the trophy above their head and stick it to whoever got the second place.

8) Tidy

Tidy is the iconic dance made famous by Snoop Dogg in the Drop It Like It's Hot music video. It has been over 1200 days since it was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop on sale for 500 V-Bucks.

This one is even older than Kiss the Cup. It was first released in April of 2018 and was extremely popular. If players didn't get their hands on it by December of that year, they either aren't OG or have completely missed it.

7) Infectious

A YouTuber and dancer known as "sektor dancer" blew up in popularity, thanks to his dance that would eventually become the Infections emote. While this isn't a super rare emote due to it returning to the Item Shop, it was released a while ago.

Infectious was first available on August 19, 2019, and it is one of the best dancing emotes that players can use. They can get a hold of this emote for only 500 V-Bucks and pretend they are an OG.

6) Groove Jam

Groove Jam was the Tier 95 Battle Pass reward in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4. That was when the game really took off in popularity, but it was still quite some time ago.

With it being such a high Battle Pass item, many players from the original Season 4 may not even have this. Groove Jam is definitely one of the rarest and most OG emotes available in the game.

5) Orange Justice

The young man who did the Orange Justice dance may have changed the world and didn't even know it at the time. This was another Season 4 unlockable but came at just Tier 26.

This OG emote can be seen outside the game, with fans of the battle royale pulling it off anywhere, from sporting events to birthday parties. While Tier 26 wasn't extremely high, the impact of this OG dance can't be understated.

4) Hype

The Hype dance is yet another Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass reward. It was available when players reached Tier 63 and falls under the same umbrella that Orange Justice does.

Those who use this OG emote in-game are sure to have been playing for quite some time. This is one of those dances that fans constantly do outside of the game, especially if there's a "Fortnite Dance Cam" at a baseball game.

3) Take the L

Take the L was rewarded to players who made it to Tier 31 in the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. There's starting to be a theme with these last few. This is a popular dance many have taken outside of the battle royale.

There is nothing more frustrating than being bested by an opponent and seeing them use this emote. For one, they are an OG player, and two, they utterly embarrassed you.

2) Floss

The Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass saw the Floss emote unlocked at Tier 49. It became so popular that the giant mech did it after defeating the Cattus monster. Ninja even tried to get people to do it in Times Square with him on New Year's Eve.

That failed horribly, but it didn't take away from how iconic this emote was. The Floss is just about as OG as they come, and only veteran Fortnite players can pull it off.

1) Dance Moves

Anyone can use Dance Moves. It is the default emote available for every single player in the battle royale. Added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 1, nothing tops it in terms of OG status.

This isn't extremely rare, doesn't cost a ton of V-Bucks, and isn't even something players have to earn. Still, this is the first emote available in Fortnite, and it has become synonymous with the game.

