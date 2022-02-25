10 pop culture icons who would make excellent additions to Fortnite

Collaboration skins in Fortnite have always been a hit among the community. Epic has a long list of pop culture collaborations throughout the years, all of which have been immensely successful. Gamers do not hesitate to spend their V-Bucks to buy these outfits and personalize their in-game characters.

Since Epic often engages in pop-cultural collaborations, the community is always busy guessing the probable icons that might feature in the game in the near future. With Chapter 3 Season 1 nearing its end, it is important to talk about some pop culture icons who would make excellent additions to Fortnite.

10 pop culture icons that Epic Games should consider adding to Fortnite

1) Katniss Everdeen

The addition of bows has brought back a medieval feeling to the island. Gamers get continuously reminded of the protagonist from the Hunger Games series. Katniss Everdeen has been expected for a long time and it won't be surprising if Epic decides to add her to the game.

2) Lady Gaga

The celebrated pop star has also been rumored to be an upcoming addition to the game. There were numerous rumors regarding a possible live concert show in the game. Lady Gaga's unmatched popularity might tweak the developers to add her to the game very soon.

3) The Bride

The Bride from the Kill Bill series is extremely deft with the sword, making her a perfect addition to the game handling the pickaxes. The Epic v Apple documents revealed a possible collaboration, but it faded away with time. However, it won't be surprising if Epic decides to add her to Fortnite in the near future.

4) John McClane

The hunk from the Die Hard series has been on the developers' minds for a while. Since battle royale matches involve a lot of grit and endless action, adding him will be quite a success in the community.

5) Cristiano Ronaldo

Fortnite added Harry Kane and Marco Reus as skins prior to Euro Cup 2020. The subtle skins created quite a fan following among soccer fans. Therefore, adding Cristiano Ronaldo along with his iconic celebration will be a pivotal move from the developers as it will attract more gamers to the loop.

6) Drake

One of the biggest names in the industry, Drake has a dedicated fanbase that can easily attract several million new gamers. The performer is also an avid gamer and frequently promotes Fortnite. Everyone will remember the legendary team up with Ninja. Hence, Epic should add Drake to Fortnite very soon.

7) Goku

Zizouw @Zizouw95 Pinned till ma boi goku join fortnite Pinned till ma boi goku join fortnite 🐉🔮 https://t.co/pcrcT9f1i2

Naruto was a major hit when he was released as a skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. There were rumors of adding Goku from the Dragon Ball Z franchise as well. Since it did not happen, Epic can add him in the near future.

8) Michael Jackson

The biggest pop star ever to grace the stage, Michael Jackson still remains quite a popular name. Adding him to the game will be quite a crowdpuller, therefore, Epic should weigh the chances pretty soon.

9) Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two biggest names in soccer in recent times. They are often termed as two of the best to ever grace the pitch. Adding Messi to the game will also be a major attraction for gamers. The community would love to see Messi and Ronaldo together.

10) BTS

The group has had a meteoric rise to stardom in the past few years. With its performances and other activities, the members are quite popular across the globe. Several members of the Fortnite community love them and it won't come as a major surprise if Epic decides to enter into a collaboration stint with them in the near future.

