12 Fortnite emotes that gained massive popularity (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Epic has released several cosmetics for Fortnite over the years. Even though the skins are most popular, emotes are a close second. In the game, emotes are used to express the feeling of the gamer.

Gamers often use emotes to tease opponents after a hard fought match. The varied use of Fortnite emotes has made them immensely popular among the masses. It is no surprise that players save up their V-Bucks and spend it on exclusive emotes that are available in the Item Shop.

This article will list four emotes from each chapter of Fortnite that have gained significant popularity among gamers.

Popular Fortnite emotes from every chapter

Chapter 1

1) Orange Justice

Released in Chapter 1 Season 4, the Orange Justice emote was placed in Tier 26 of the Battle Pass. Gamers had no difficulty in unlocking this emote, and it soon became quite popular among everyone.

2) Floss

Season 2 Battle Pass had some amazing in-game cosmetics, and Floss was definitely one of them. It was not quite easy to get this emote, as it was placed in Tier 49. But gamers did their part to own it in the game, and it is quite popular even today.

3) Laugh It Up

This is quite a controversial emote, as the action clearly showcases a mocking stance. Gamers usually use this emote after eliminating their opponents as a show of disrespect. Laugh It Up was available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

4) Infinite Dab

The Infinite Dab is the best way to show off one’s skills and celebrate in a fun manner. Available for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop, the Infinite Dab emote is quite popular and can still be seen in the game lobby.

Chapter 2

1) Pull Up

This emote is based upon DaBaby's song, Rockstar, while the choreography is credited to TikToker Calesaurage. The groovy beat, along with the rhythmic movements, became a sensation among gamers. The emote was available from the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

2) Go Cat Go

Released as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass item, the Go Cat Go emote is one of the craziest yet well loved item in the game. The emote was exclusive to the Kit outfit, but a glitch allowed gamers to perform the action with other characters as well.

3) Lil' Saucer

The arrival of the Aliens to Fortnite was met with pomp and splendor. The Lil' Saucer emote was released as a Battle Pass item and showcased players floating around in a small UFO. Traversal emotes are certainly fun to use and Lil' Saucer was no exception.

4) Clean Sweep

The emote animation showed the characters sweeping their area and cleaning up the mess. Gamers took this emote to identify that the enemy had been dusted to the ground and the mess left behind was being cleaned up. It was available in Tier 7 of the free Battle Pass and became quite popular across the globe.

Chapter 3

1) Neighborly Hang

Spider-Man arrived in Chapter 3 Season 1 and Epic was bang on target to release a dedicated emote for the character. The Neighborly Hang emote can only be used while the player wears the Spider-Man outfit.

2) Crowning Achievement

Getting a hold of this emote in Fortnite is a tricky affair. Gamers will need to win a match in Fortnite to possess the Crowning Achievement emote in the game. This emote will pull out a Crown to mark the number of Victory Royales. Needless to say, this has been a massive hit among gamers, with everyone vying to get it.

3) Lil' Monster

Another traversal emote, the Lil' Monster puts gamers into a small monster truck and goes for a ride. This is quite similar to the Lil' Saucer and therefore, is extremely popular among players.

4) Mwahaha

The Mwahaha emote is the perfect option to tease opponents after eliminating them in an intense face-off. Released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the Mwahaha emote can be obtained from the Battle Pass.

