12 sweaty Fortnite skins ranked on intimidation capabilities

The Fortnite community is one of the biggest in the gaming world. There are millions of active gamers, and it is increasing with each day. While some have found their way into this battle royale franchise, others have been around since the initial days.

These loopers understand the title game better than anyone else, and their presence in the lobby means others stand no chance of claiming the Victory Royale. Sweaty users usually don some exclusive 'sweaty' skins in-game.

Fortnite Sweaty skins ranked on how daunting they are

12) Sparkplug

This skin gives out a cool, casual attitude and resembles a fearless character who will not stop until the battle has ended. Introduced in Season 7, Sparkplug has been one of the favorite skins of sweaty players and can easily intimidate opponents.

11) Cobra Kai

This is more of a recent introduction to the Fortnite franchise. The Cobra Kai collaboration event released the skin, and sweaty gamers took an avid interest in the outfit.

The character hails from the popular series of the same name and features a formidable warrior who overcomes every difficulty to emerge as the winner. A perfect fit for sweats, this character set can easily intimidate enemies.

10) Ghoul Trooper

One of the earliest skins released in Fortnite, the Ghoul Trooper is capable of weakening your knees if you come face to face in a Fortnite match. Sweats usually use this skin, and they won't hesitate to showcase their skills and take you out in no time.

9) Soccer Skins

These skins may appear harmless, but there won't be a chance to escape their rage once a match starts.

The Soccer Skins set was released to promote the World Cup. However, no one except the sweats paid interest, so gamers should beware of those who don them and enter a Fortnite match.

8) Crystal

Loopers should not be fooled by the pair of nerd glasses that stand as Crystal's signature style. She is lethal and won't hesitate to make users taste dust in a moment.

If players spot one in the lobby, they must make it a point to stay away from that gamer for the majority of the game to increase their chances of a top-tier finish.

7) Aura

An easygoing soul, the Aura outfit fits the phrase "appearances are deceptive" perfectly. Sweats favor it, and they won't take much time pulling out a trick from up their sleeve to annihilate opponents and go on to win matches.

6) Siren

Siren doesn't even need both eyes to instill fear among enemies. The one-eyed wildcat can move stealthily and come in close proximity of opponents and eliminate them ruthlessly.

As a member of the Hit Squad set, she was meant to carry out assassinations and managed to live up to the expectations.

5) Omega

One of the earliest progressive skins, the Omega outfit is enough to scare everyone in the lobby. Those who have been around for a considerable time usually wear it.

The black skin, along with the neon-shaded detail, makes it look outwardly and intimidating.

4) Reaper

Epic may deny that the Reaper outfit does not resemble John Wick, but gamers will disagree. The suited assassin is determined to demolish anyone who stands in his way and is one of the most intimidating skins in Fortnite.

3) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider is a rare outfit typically owned by sweaty gamers. It is pretty evident that the presence of this skin in the game lobby sends a strong message to the remaining users.

2) Superhero skins

The editable skins were a massive hit among loopers. However, with time, they lost interest in these outfits, except for the sweaty gamers.

The characters' expressionless faces still send a shiver down the spine, and they are quite notorious for their intense actions.

1) Dummy

The Dummy outfit is by far the most intimidating skin out there. The character has no mouth, and the pair of inquisitive eyes are determined to leave an impact.

Gamers who use this outfit are sweaty and do not fear taking risks to eliminate opponents and emerge as the last one standing.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer