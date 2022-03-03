15 things players would love to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be ending and fans are expressing their wishes for Season 2.
Leaks and rumors galore come out before every new Season in the battle royale. It raises hopes and expectations for players as they wait to see what craziness Epic Games will add next.
Nothing is officially known about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but it never hurts to wish a little. Players would love to see plenty of things in the next season of the game's third chapter.
15 things that players want in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
15) More Impostors maps
Epic Games recently added proximity voice chat to the Impostors mode. Aside from that, players want to see a new map. The original map hasn't changed since the mode was first released in August.
14) New weather effects
The game has seen lightning storms, tornadoes, and now an earthquake. Different weather is something fans would love to see, be it more rain effects or perhaps an active volcano.
13) Less collaborations
Whether this means less collaborations or simply more original Fortnite content is up in the air, but fans want to see skins from Epic Games directly rather than from a multitude of crossovers.
12) New ways to show off Victory Crowns
If the Victory Crown stays in the battle royale, there should be more ways to show it off. There is currently an emote that reads the number of victories, but back bling, a skin, or other emotes to show it off would be great.
11) Leaked starter pack to be real
A new starter pack has been leaked for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Leaks are never official until they make it into the game, but players want it to be added after seeing this.
10) Fresh changes
The switch to Chapter 3 saw plenty of changes, but many things stayed the same. Fortnite fans want to see even more changes to the map, the boss NPCs, and maybe a return of some OG items.
9) Skin trading
Players have been able to gift skins to their friends for quite some time now. Trading skins is not yet possible, however. That feature would be a welcomed addition to Chapter 3 Season 2.
8) A good Battle Pass
Over the years, the Battle Pass concept has been hit and miss. When it hits, though, it contains some of the best content in all of ing. Fans want to see that happen again in Chapter 3 Season 2.
7) The return of Midas
Some hints have been spread across the island regarding Midas and his crew. The iconic villain has been missing for a while and fans would love to see him wreak havoc once more.
6) Genō
The mysterious character was first mentioned during a conversation between Jonesy and The Foundation. Ever since, players have wondered when Genō will arrive. Season 2 could be the time.
5) Weapon attachments
Many believe the addition of the MK7 AR and its red dot sight was just an experiment for future attachments. The experiment went well, as weapon attachments are high on the wish list for Season 2.
4) The Seven truly arrive
The Imagined Order has taken their place on the island and The Seven is gearing up to fight them. Fans want to see the entirety of the Seven finally arrive and get their own POI.
3) The Seven vs. Imagined Order
The battle between the Seven and the Imagined Order may finally reach its head. Fans want to see these two organizations go at it and Chapter 3 Season 2 should be the time and place.
2) Tilted Towers
Tilted Towers is arguably the most beloved point of interest in Fortnite. Players begged for its return for quite some time and it was finally revived in Chapter 3 Season 1. No one wants to see it destroyed again.
1) Another Marvel crossover
While some fans want more original content, others are itching for more Marvel crossovers. The company is releasing tons of shows and movies. This has Fortnite players wanting any and all Marvel properties to drop from the Battle Bus.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.