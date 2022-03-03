15 things players would love to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will soon be ending and fans are expressing their wishes for Season 2.

Leaks and rumors galore come out before every new Season in the battle royale. It raises hopes and expectations for players as they wait to see what craziness Epic Games will add next.

Nothing is officially known about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but it never hurts to wish a little. Players would love to see plenty of things in the next season of the game's third chapter.

15 things that players want in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

15) More Impostors maps

Epic Games recently added proximity voice chat to the Impostors mode. Aside from that, players want to see a new map. The original map hasn't changed since the mode was first released in August.

14) New weather effects

Prue @pruegenira It would be really cool if #Fortnite added in rain storms to their weather. @FortniteGame It would be really cool if #Fortnite added in rain storms to their weather. @FortniteGame

The game has seen lightning storms, tornadoes, and now an earthquake. Different weather is something fans would love to see, be it more rain effects or perhaps an active volcano.

13) Less collaborations

Bonksarooni🦊🍥 @TheBonksFox 14 @FortniteGame concept skin that might be coming in chapter 3 season 2 I went and found out a little about this earth quake event happening in fortnite and the 7 vs IO war and what do you find in caves BUGS! and “monsters” so I looked into @FortniteDotGG website and found these 14 @FortniteGame concept skin that might be coming in chapter 3 season 2 I went and found out a little about this earth quake event happening in fortnite and the 7 vs IO war and what do you find in caves BUGS! and “monsters” so I looked into @FortniteDotGG website and found these https://t.co/AFWrWKZWJR

Whether this means less collaborations or simply more original Fortnite content is up in the air, but fans want to see skins from Epic Games directly rather than from a multitude of crossovers.

12) New ways to show off Victory Crowns

sG Poke @P0kemasterO Do you think victory crowns are going to be a thing next season? If so, do you think it'll count towards your victory crown emote? Do you think victory crowns are going to be a thing next season? If so, do you think it'll count towards your victory crown emote?

If the Victory Crown stays in the battle royale, there should be more ways to show it off. There is currently an emote that reads the number of victories, but back bling, a skin, or other emotes to show it off would be great.

11) Leaked starter pack to be real

#Fortnite LEAK: The Zoe Clash Outfit & Set is *POSSIBLY* the Starter Pack for Chapter 3: Season 2! #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Flipped LEAK: The Zoe Clash Outfit & Set is *POSSIBLY* the Starter Pack for Chapter 3: Season 2!#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteFlipped https://t.co/055jUptpsJ

A new starter pack has been leaked for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Leaks are never official until they make it into the game, but players want it to be added after seeing this.

10) Fresh changes

SilentJoe🇺🇸(Support 🇺🇦) @SilentJoe106 My biggest desire for Chapter 3 Season 2 are lots of map changes with mythic bosses and vaults in each, and the return of bows. They were some of the best things in Fortnite and I don’t know why they got removed. My biggest desire for Chapter 3 Season 2 are lots of map changes with mythic bosses and vaults in each, and the return of bows. They were some of the best things in Fortnite and I don’t know why they got removed.

The switch to Chapter 3 saw plenty of changes, but many things stayed the same. Fortnite fans want to see even more changes to the map, the boss NPCs, and maybe a return of some OG items.

9) Skin trading

John Wood @JohnWoo40526845 imaging skin trading in Fortnite that would be sick. Fortnite please make skin trading in chapter 3 season 2.... imaging skin trading in Fortnite that would be sick. Fortnite please make skin trading in chapter 3 season 2....

Players have been able to gift skins to their friends for quite some time now. Trading skins is not yet possible, however. That feature would be a welcomed addition to Chapter 3 Season 2.

8) A good Battle Pass

ShadowDLX⏮▶⏭ @dlx_shadow Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass Concept! Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass Concept! https://t.co/lOjIqsSUPC

Over the years, the Battle Pass concept has been hit and miss. When it hits, though, it contains some of the best content in all of ing. Fans want to see that happen again in Chapter 3 Season 2.

7) The return of Midas

Apex @FWinterfest2021 We got all leaks. Hes crew will maybe be with midas or join the 7 or io im sooo happy @DonaldMustard Midas will also return with hes crew and the agency will come backWe got all leaks. Hes crew will maybe be with midas or join the 7 or ioim sooo happy @DonaldMustard Midas will also return with hes crew and the agency will come back 😇 We got all leaks. Hes crew will maybe be with midas or join the 7 or io😊😊😊 im sooo happy

Some hints have been spread across the island regarding Midas and his crew. The iconic villain has been missing for a while and fans would love to see him wreak havoc once more.

6) Genō

ryan  @nlzpx_ fortnite chapter 3 season 2 predictions

alright so what im thinking will happen is the foundation vs io, doctor slone is going to erupt daily bugle (its literally the same place shaped like a volcano, and plus sunny steps is right next to it). and then after Genō will return fortnite chapter 3 season 2 predictionsalright so what im thinking will happen is the foundation vs io, doctor slone is going to erupt daily bugle (its literally the same place shaped like a volcano, and plus sunny steps is right next to it). and then after Genō will return

The mysterious character was first mentioned during a conversation between Jonesy and The Foundation. Ever since, players have wondered when Genō will arrive. Season 2 could be the time.

5) Weapon attachments

Requiem💜 @UselessGamerBoi Whenever fortnite gets weapon attachments I wonder if theyre gonna be like realistic plus more like scifi or just realistic Whenever fortnite gets weapon attachments I wonder if theyre gonna be like realistic plus more like scifi or just realistic

Many believe the addition of the MK7 AR and its red dot sight was just an experiment for future attachments. The experiment went well, as weapon attachments are high on the wish list for Season 2.

4) The Seven truly arrive

HieiAce @zach_spider DEAR FORTNITE please add the seven headquarters in Chapter 3 season 2 DEAR FORTNITE please add the seven headquarters in Chapter 3 season 2

The Imagined Order has taken their place on the island and The Seven is gearing up to fight them. Fans want to see the entirety of the Seven finally arrive and get their own POI.

3) The Seven vs. Imagined Order

KJB @KJBFORTNITE @FN_Assist Hopefully next season is a IO Vs Seven. Kind of like Shadow Vs Ghost how you get to pick sides @FN_Assist Hopefully next season is a IO Vs Seven. Kind of like Shadow Vs Ghost how you get to pick sides

The battle between the Seven and the Imagined Order may finally reach its head. Fans want to see these two organizations go at it and Chapter 3 Season 2 should be the time and place.

2) Tilted Towers

Crystal @Crystal46181193 @FitzyLeakz @FortTory Keep tilted towers i actually like this area @FitzyLeakz @FortTory Keep tilted towers i actually like this area

Tilted Towers is arguably the most beloved point of interest in Fortnite. Players begged for its return for quite some time and it was finally revived in Chapter 3 Season 1. No one wants to see it destroyed again.

1) Another Marvel crossover

Maestro Shark @maestro_shark Considering the Marvel and DC item shop, the announcement of the Marvel comic, and the overwhelming power of the IO, I believe #fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be super-hero themed after the Reality Wars of Season 2 leaves the IO on top of this conflict. Considering the Marvel and DC item shop, the announcement of the Marvel comic, and the overwhelming power of the IO, I believe #fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be super-hero themed after the Reality Wars of Season 2 leaves the IO on top of this conflict.

While some fans want more original content, others are itching for more Marvel crossovers. The company is releasing tons of shows and movies. This has Fortnite players wanting any and all Marvel properties to drop from the Battle Bus.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen