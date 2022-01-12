3 Fortnite celebrity skins that were a mistake (& 3 who should've been added instead)

Fortnite's Icon Series skins are dedicated towards showcasing larger-than-life personalities in-game. These range from content creators to professional players, and even celebrities.

Sadly, not all skins are loved as much in-game. A few are cherished by the community, while others merely exist. To make matters worse, the developers missed out on several skins that were in high demand.

These three Fortnite skins were a mistake

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott was a great skin when he first appeared in-game during the Astronomical Tour in 2020. However, following the incident at a recent concert, opinions about the cosmetic items have changed. Some are even questioning whether adding him in the first place was a good idea.

2) Harry Kane & Marco Reus

Soccer skins are very popular in-game and are synonymous with sweaty players. However, when Harry Kane & Marco Reus were introduced during Chapter 2 Season 7, their hype was short-lived. Given the fiasco surrounding Neymar Jr.'s skin from the previous season, not everyone took kindly to more soccer cosmetics.

3) Spacefarer Ariana Grande

The Ariana Grande skin was released during the Rift Tour in Chapter 2 Season 7. It caused quite the hype within the community. However, when another Ariana Grande skin was added next season, players began to wonder why. It had no relevance to the theme and made no sense for the most part.

These three celebrity skins should be in Fortnite

1) Elizabeth Olsen - Scarlet Witch

SweetRabbit @SweetRabbitFN @FortniteGame Epic is on a mission to add every marvel character except Scarlet Witch @FortniteGame Epic is on a mission to add every marvel character except Scarlet Witch https://t.co/hj9GDHXUvp

Ever since WandaVision aired, players have not been able to get over the Scarlet Witch. The community unanimously wants her in-game, but that's yet to happen. With the release of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' happening in a few months, hopefully the skin will be added in-game as well.

2) Jeremy Renner - Hawkeye

Despite having so many Avenger character skins in Fortnite, Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) is yet to make it to the game. While he's not as popular as the other Avengers, he's an integral part of the MCU. Additionally, having him in-game will allow completionists to complete their Marvel skin collection.

3) Keanu Reeves - Neo aka The One

The Fortnite x Matrix collaboration was filled with hype. Sadly, it didn't last too long as players soon realized that Neo was not going to be a skin in-game. While it can be argued that Keenu Reeves already exists in-game as a skin, Zendaya currently has two. Hopefully, the developers will add a Neo outfit sometime in the future.

