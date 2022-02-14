3 Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons that should carry over to Season 2 (& 3 that should be vaulted)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's loot pool is a mixed bag of tricks. Some weapons are beyond amazing, while others lack the firepower to be taken seriously during a gunfight.

With next season fast approaching, the loot pool will again change. While new weapons will be added in, a few guns from the current season need to remain. On the other hand, a few of them can be vaulted entirely for the remainder of the chapter.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weapons that deserve to be carried over to the next season

1) Machine Pistol

The Machine Pistol was recently added to Fortnite Chapter 3 and has become a force to be reckoned with in battle. With a high rate of fire, 35 bullets per magazine, and low reload speed, it has no equal in close-range fights. If the user can control the recoil, opponents will stand no chance.

2) MK-Seven Assault Rifle

The MK-Seven Assault Rifle is the first weapon to enable a first-person shooter perspective when aiming down sight. Despite being nerfed recently, it manages to do a lot of damage and can be controlled easily with a bit of practice.

3) Stinger SMG

Staying true to its name, the Stinger SMG leaves opponents dazed and bewildered on the battlefield. With a high rate of fire and the ability to shred builds, the weapons became notorious at the start of Chapter 3. Despite being nerfed, it's still able to hold its own in battle.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weapons that should be vaulted

1) Striker Pump Shotgun

Despite the weapon having a scary name, it fails to deliver during combat situations. Even after being buffed, the weapon is seldom used as an opener during close-range fights. Most players usually stick to using an SMG during engagements.

2) Sidearm Pistol

The Sidearm Pistol is a valuable weapon in Fortnite. With semi-automatic fire capability, it can deal decent damage. However, with Chapter 3 being dominated by assault rifles and SMGs, the pistol is more situational. It's suitable for emergencies, not so much for an intense battle.

3) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Landing a headshot with a Sniper should one-shot opponents with full HP and shields. Sadly, the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper fails to deliver on that front. Even the legendary variants only deal 198 damage at max. After taking careful aim and shooting, not getting an elimination can get frustrating.

