Fortnite: New Machine Pistol is faster than Stinger SMG (Comparison)

The Machine Pistol was added to the game files in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, and has been officially released in Chapter 3 Season 1. The weapon is available in all rarities, from Common to Legendary. In Season 7, some players were able to use it in Creative. However, it was never released to the original Battle Royale Island due to its stats and unfinished design.

The new gun has now officially made its way back into Fortnite and has had positive reviews from the community this time. Due to its stats, a recent comparison has been made with the updated Stinger SMG. The community and players have distinguished that the new Machine Pistol is way faster and better than the updated Stinger in Fortnite.

Machine Pistol brings back "spray and pray" meta in Fortnite

The newly added Machine Pistol can be considered a hit-scan spray weapon. It does not contain first shot accuracy and always fires a random spread of bullets in a small area. However, the spread can be decreased while crouching or aiming down sights.

The new pistol is much more user-friendly and has recently been updated from its original 15 to 13.5 fire rate. Its highest rarity, the Legendary version, provides approx 2 seconds reload time for a 35 round magazine size.

Realms @NotRealms



New Machine Pistol Gameplay We Love These New Additions To Fortnite!!!New Machine Pistol Gameplay We Love These New Additions To Fortnite!!! 😀New Machine Pistol Gameplay https://t.co/YBcV8zONC0

Machine Pistol vs Stinger SMG

1) Easy-to-use and compatibility

Both weapons provided in Fortnite are compatible with every loadout and are user-friendly. However, there are no overpowered exploits that could be used in the new Machine Pistol, and there has been no backlash from the community. Since its launch, there has also been no meta related to the gun and sports fairly balanced stats.

Josh 🐝😼🌶🇨🇦HIVESZN @Captn_Moose The machine pistol in Fortnite go crazy The machine pistol in Fortnite go crazy

2) Recoil and bullet spread

There is a considerable amount of recoil present in the Stinger. However, the recoil in the new Machine Pistol is almost nonexistent. Having a basic structure of a standard Pistol, the Machine Pistol has provided less recoil than the Stinger itself. It flaunts nearly the same bullet spread but is much more accurate in close-range combat.

3) Fire-rate and damage stats

Both weapons have almost the same amount of damage in the Legendary variety. Machine Pistol has taken over Stinger's SMG at a fire rate of 13.5, which beats Stinger's fire rate by 12.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is a balanced Fortnite weapon that provides no exploitation or overpowered stats the Stinger had. Machine Pistol only offers a considerable amount of damage close range and has a negative damage multiplier if the opponent is far away.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar