3 Fortnite characters who are an Avenger level threat (& 3 who are harmless)

Plenty of OG Fortnite characters have run their course throughout the game and have posed different threats to the island and its inhabitants. Some have brought devastating capabilities that changed the map forever, opening the doors for Epic Games to continue the storyline and lore with unique NPCs.

Some villains and general characters have been rather lackluster, however, at least in terms of overall danger. With as many Marvel crossovers as Fortnite has seen, here are some original characters that would and wouldn't require the Avengers to step in.

Fortnite characters that are worthy of an Avengers fight

1) Midas

Midas (Image via Epic Games)

As one of the most powerful characters in Fortnite, let alone the most powerful villain, Midas has the resources and connections to usurp total control of the island. A highly skilled team of superheroes would be required to take him on if he made another appearance in the game as an antagonist.

Zack is loogin @ZackonNSFW @MidasPosting Midas knew it was there. Midas is the smartest and most powerful fortnite character besides the collab characters. @MidasPosting Midas knew it was there. Midas is the smartest and most powerful fortnite character besides the collab characters.

2) The Cube Queen

Cube Queen (Image via Epic Games)

Seen back in Chapter 2, the Cube Queen held immense capabilities as she was able the channel the power from the Cubes, essentially creating Cube Town and threatening life in the game as it was. She doesn't have as much prowess as Midas, but she still easily makes this list.

3) The Devourer

Devourer (Image via Epic Games)

This monster seen back in Season 9 almost destroyed the entire island under the Ice King's influence. Thankfully, the Mecha Team Leader stepped up to challenge the brute and saved everyone, but not without substantial injuries.

Characters that are harmless

1) Peely

Peely (Image via Epic Games)

Though a fan-favorite skin in Epic Games's battle Royale, Peely is too nice of a character to hurt anyone. To make matters worse for his case, he's been the fodder of other characters several times throughout the game's cinematics.

2) Jonesy

Jonesy (Image via Epic Games)

Jonesy isn't really a weak character, but his pure heart and overall do-goodedness prevents him from hurting anyone. He's been the face of Fortnite since its original days and doesn't have it in him to go out of his way to wreak any sort of havoc.

3) Fabio Sparklemane

Fabio Sparklemane (Image via Epic Games)

This NPC was incredibly popular back in Chapter 2, but he doesn't possess the hostility or aggression to make him a viable threat. Fabio Sparklemane spent all of his time dancing on the map and is generally seen as a cute character that wouldn't hurt anyone.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi