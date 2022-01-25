3 Fortnite characters that have risen to prominence (& 2 that have taken the back seat)

With each new chapter and season in Fortnite, certain characters take center stage while others leave the limelight. This is how Epic Games keeps things interesting within the storyline.

However, at times, this hampers the character's identity in-game. Beginners and newcomers are left confused, while "OG" players start to feel disconnected from them. Nevertheless, this cycle is necessary as it helps to keep things fresh.

Fortnite characters who have risen to prominence

1) The Foundation

After the crash landing onto the island in Chapter 2, it was clear that the Foundation would play an essential role in the storyline. As it turns out, everyone's hunch came true.

He helped stop the Zero Point from exploding, defeated Batman Who Laughs, freed Agent Jones, and led the resistance. Despite his relatively late entry into the timeline, he has become the most crucial character.

2) Midas

Although Epic Games has not officially revealed anything related to Midas in Chapter 3, the hints can be seen. Assets belonging to the Golden Mischief Maker were added back to the game files.

Following the recent release of the Shadow Midas skin and Donald Mustard proclaiming Midas is alive, there's no doubt he'll play an important role in-game. It's only a matter of time before he's officially brought back into the fold.

3) Doctor Slone

With Agent Jones and the Foundation on the loose, Doctor Slone's will jump through realities if needed to find them. Thankfully, since they are just on the other side of the island, getting to them won't be difficult.

This being the case, it's clear that she will play a major role in Chapter 3. Given her position within the Imagined Order, it's safe to assume that Loopers haven't seen the last of her.

Fortnite characters who have taken the back seat

1) Agent Jones

Since the game's inception, Agent Jones has played an integral part in Fortnite's storyline. He has come full circle from helping the Imagined Order to betraying them.

However, when it comes to ranking him in terms of importance, he's slowly losing his position in-game. With developers making him disappear for entire seasons at a time, the disconnect is steadily growing.

2) Cube Queen

After building her up for an entire season, the developers hypothetically drowned the Cube Queen underwater. Given her power, it's unlikely she's dead, but the character has lost all importance.

Barely two months ago, she threatened all of reality with the Queen's Cradle, and now most Loopers have forgotten about her altogether. Nevertheless, she and the Last Reality will make a return sometime in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

