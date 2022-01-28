3 Fortnite Easter eggs that remain a mystery to this day (& 3 that were solved)

Easter eggs have been a part of the Fortnite universe since the game first came out, putting in concepts and references for players to discover and connect. Throughout the game, these hidden things and items hint at the lore, future characters, and other collaborations involving Epic Games.

Some Fortnite Easter Eggs have stumped the gaming community, remaining mysterious and unsolved as time moves on. On the other hand, others have clear connections outside the game and were solved before the season ended.

3 Fortnite Easter eggs that were never figured out

1) A Gnome in the Wall

Back in 2017, players had the chance of seeing a random gnome in a brick wall that they built. No one has really confirmed what it means, but this could be a reference to Pink Floyd's late 70s song, Another Brick in the Wall.

YaH KnO mE @YaH_KnO_mE A gnome in the wall I built?!?! Lmao must be an Easter egg in Fortnite BR @FortniteGame A gnome in the wall I built?!?! Lmao must be an Easter egg in Fortnite BR @FortniteGame https://t.co/WtwOVZK4EG

2) The Shrinking Chair

Players have noticed this strange piece of furniture since it came out, but its purpose hasn't ever been known. Epic Games continues to shrink it with every update and even changed its appearance in recent seasons.

3) Wreck-It Ralph

A while ago, Fortnite players were able to witness a short clip of the popular character Ralph, from Wreck-It Ralph, running across the screen at Risky Reels. This was added to the game to correlate with the movie that came out around that time, but it confused many players since Ralph never came into the game as a character.

3 Easter eggs that were solved by the community

1) The Red Car

In 2020, Fortnite added in an overturned red car near the edge of Holly Hedges that stumped players until the final adjustment was made. After a deeper look, this car remakes an iconic scene from Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Ziegan @Ziegan_s THEY MADE A FORTNITE REFERENCE IN FERRIS BUELLER THEY MADE A FORTNITE REFERENCE IN FERRIS BUELLER https://t.co/waetiAyYzu

2) The Infinity Blade

As one of the most obvious Easter eggs to those who played Infinity Blade, a popular mobile game, the sword represented the game that Epic Games released much earlier than their battle royale game. Many players didn't know exactly what it was until its clear link was described over the internet.

3) Mecha's Arm

Back in Season 9, during the Live Event, where the Mecha Team Leader battled the Polar Peak Monster, the event's primary enemy tore off the robot's arm. The same arm can be seen underwater on the map and may reference Mecha's return.

