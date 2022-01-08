3 Fortnite emotes that broke sales records (& 3 that were a flop)

Fortnite has always allowed players to express themselves in-game. Be it via voice chat or normal chat. However, one method of communication stands out from the rest. Even though not much can be conveyed, it has played a significant role in the game.

Emotes have evolved to become a popular part of gameplay. Players use them to taunt each other, dance together, and even show off after securing a kill. While they are not crucial to the game, they have a certain charm about them.

Over the years, hundreds of emotes have been sold in the item shop. They range from tiktok-inspired dance routines to simple interactive gestures. However, only a few of these have broken sale records, while a few have gotten nowhere.

These Fortnite emotes broke sales records

1) Last Forever

Last Forever was introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. What makes this emote special is that the music track has been taken from the song 'Last Forever' by Ayo & Teo. Given its nominal price of 500 V-Bucks, it quickly became one of the most commonly purchased emotes in-game.

2) The Renegade

The Renegade was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 3. Although the song was already popular, Jalaiah Harmon popularized it further with her dance moves for the emote. Once the video went viral on social media, it wasn't long before it was added to the game. It can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks when listed.

3) It's Dynamite

It's Dynamite was introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. Given BTS' fame, adding the emote was a smart business move. It features their hit-song Dynamite, along with their dance moves. When listed in the item shop, the emote can be purchased for 800 V-Bucks.

These Fortnite emotes were a flop

1) On The Hook

On The Hook was introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. Although the animation is rather amusing, it's rather limited as well. While the emote is good for players who enjoy fishing or 'reeling in their kills', it's not necessarily worth the price tag of 500 V-Bucks for everyone.

2) Go! Go! Go!

Go! Go! Go! was introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. Despite having a low cost of 200 V-Bucks, the emote doesn't have much else to offer. Given its limited and crude animations, it's no surprise that it was unpopular.

3) Something Stinks

Also Read Article Continues below

Something Stinks was introduced to the game During Chapter 1 Season 6. Although at first the emote is amusing, after a while it becomes stale. After the initial chuckel, the limited animations make it boring. It can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider